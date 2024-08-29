"Please no for the love of god": Fans react to F1 chief discussing prospects of having a sprint race for every Grand Prix weekend

F1 fans were left raging after CEO Stefano Dominicali claimed that he was discussing the prospects of having a sprint race for every Grand Prix weekend in the future. The sprints have been much-discussed since they were introduced in the 2021 season and have garnered mixed responses from fans and drivers alike.

In the first two seasons, the sport hosted three Sprints weekends which was increased to six for 2023 and 2024 with changes to the format and points system.

Although the 2024 sprint format has been relatively well-received compared to its previous two iterations, many teams and drivers are still not for more Sprints due to the hectic nature of the weekends. Speaking with Repubblica Italy, the F1 CEO mentioned that he was in discussions of having Sprint races every weekend like MotoGP. He said:

"From next year there will be room for more sprint races and we are discussing whether it is possible to do it like MotoGP in the future, with all sprint races."

F1 fans reacted to Domenicali's comments posted by RBR Daily on X, with one giving a straightforward response.

"Please no for the love of god."

"No one asked for this."

"Stefano Domenicali may have the most bizarre strategy for deciding what direction to take Formula 1 in. 'Ah the majority of fans don’t like sprint races,' 'Ok let’s see if we can have sprints every weekend then,'” a fan said.

"Him and Ben Sulayem are the disease of this sport," another said.

"It's like they're actively trying to push Max out of F1 as soon as possible," a third fan said.

Recently, the former Ferrari team principal Domenicali also gave his take on Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025.

F1 CEO opines on Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari

Stefano Domenicali stated that the combination of Lewis Hamilton and the Italian team will be "explosive". The first pictures of the seven-time world champion in Ferrari's red overalls are set to be released soon. The Italian said (via Repubblica Italy):

"Mega news for F1. The first pictures of Lewis in red are going around the world. And it will attract a new audience, uniting the world of Ferrari and the very different personal world of Hamilton. It will be something explosive.

"It is important to feel the responsibility of following a champion who wants to end his career by winning and making his mark in Maranello. That is something few have done."

Hamilton will join the Italian team at the beginning of the 2025 season on a multi-year deal and race alongside Charles Leclerc. With this move, the British driver ended his iconic 12-year partnership with Mercedes which started in 2013.

