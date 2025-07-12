"Please please fire Fred now": Fans react to pundit claiming Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari if Christian Horner replaces Fred Vasseur

F1 fans on X have reacted to Will Buxton's claim that Lewis Hamilton could leave Ferrari if incumbent team principal Fred Vasseur is replaced by Christian Horner. The Italian team previously touted a move for the Briton, who is now out of a job following his sacking at Red Bull.

Speaking on "The Sports Agents" podcast, former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton claimed that a big reason why Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari was because of his admiration for Fred Vasseur. He also believes that the Maranello-based outfit would risk losing the 7x world champion if they were to replace Vasseur with Christian Horner.

Will Buxton's claim received a mixed reaction from F1 fans online, with many of them sharing their opinions on the matter.

"Please please fire Fred now," said one fan.

"And where's he gonna go lol?" questioned another user.

"Then we should do it 😳," said another fan.

Here are some additional reactions:

"You never know.. if it means Ferrari will get their acts together, and allows LH to win. I’m sure he’ll be pragmatic, and put aside his differences with CH," said a fan.

"Bad take. He joined Ferrari because it's Ferrari," said another user.

"Lewis is very loyal to people who bring him into the team. Each time his recruiter leaves the team he doesn't stay. From Ron Dennis to Nikki," mentioned another fan.

Lewis Hamilton was involved in a title fight with Christian Horner's Red Bull in 2021, which infamously ended in a controversial manner for him. Not many fans can see the two personalities linking up on the same team.

But on the other hand, Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff could soon be teaming up at Mercedes, with numerous reports suggesting that the Dutchman could join the Silver Arrows as early as 2026. A Ferrari move for Horner with Hamilton driving for him certainly cannot be ruled out in the topsy-turvy world of F1.

Ferrari deputy says 2025 car not built around either Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ferrari's deputy team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio clarified that the SF-25 challenger is not built around the driving style of either Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton. The former F1 driver also explained that the car is built to "extract the maximum potential."

Speaking to the media during the British GP weekend, D'Ambrosio clarified that the 2025 Ferrari car was not built around the driving style of one particular driver.

"We have to be careful when we say that a car is built around this or that. The car is always built around trying to extract maximum potential, to have maximum downforce," D’Ambrosio told AutoRacer.it.

"A couple of times a year, we sit down with both drivers, discuss everything, put everything on the table, and try to understand what their needs are and how we can translate them into development," he added.

But Leclerc has looked much comfortable with the car than Hamilton up until this point in 2025. This is also because the 7x world champion is adjusting to his surroundings, while Leclerc has been at Ferrari since 2019. This is also the first time in Hamilton's F1 career that he’s driving a car not powered by a Mercedes engine.

