"Plot twist: this is their 2023 livery" - Red Bull's tweet presenting F1 car as 'blank canvas' draws varied reactions from fans

Red Bull recently teased the livery of its 2023 challenger with an image of a blank canvas that received mixed reactions.

With Red Bull notorious for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the car, some fans came up with witty responses with many even posting the pictures of the famous camouflage livery the team had used in pre-season testing a while back.

The tweeted the picture with the caption:

"2023 A blank canvas"

Here are some of the reactions to the tweet.

"Plot twist: this is their 2023 livery"

"admin, please cover him, he's naked!"

"Waiting impatiently for the car launch"

"One thing I still don't know yet is if the 2023 cars will have a similar if not identical appearance to the predecessors"

"Sugar free Red Bull Livery now that the car's a bit lighter"

"I’m taking this and starting an onlyfans for the new car and new design."

"And then they'll slap the same old livery on as the year prior."

"I get my new pc case and a new redbull livery on the same day?? I thought christmas was back in december"

"I don’t understand why it wasn’t a new livery with the new regulations. New era for both F1 and the teams"

Red Bull bearing brunt of cost cap penalty

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said that the team will be facing the brunt of the cost cap penalty imposed for the 2023 season. They will have a 10% reduction in development time this season, which Horner said, has limited the development of the car significantly. He said:

“We’re probably 25% almost of the way through that penalty, and of course it has an effect. It’s limiting significantly, the amount of runs that we can do in our wind tunnel over each quarter.

And I think that the team are they’re having to adapt to that. And it just means you have to be a bit more focused and more disciplined in what we put through the testing process within the tunnel or within our simulation tools."

The 2023 season will see Red Bull start the season on the back foot, as both Ferrari and Mercedes will have a year of knowledge plus extra development time to cut the gap to the front. It will be interesting to see if the Milton Keynes-based squad can hold on to the top position this season.

