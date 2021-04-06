Politics played a role in my McLaren exit: Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez got his first big break in Formula 1 when he got the opportunity to drive for McLaren in 2013. However, the big break lasted for only a year as McLaren would get rid of the Mexican by the end of the first year and Sergio Perez had to look for other options.

During his McLaren stint, the team suffered from an uncompetitive car and the Mexican could not extract the maximum out of it as compared to his illustrious teammate Jenson Button. Even though Sergio Perez got the better of the Briton in qualifying, the race would end up being an entirely different story.

Speaking about his McLaren stint, Sergio Perez feels there was politics at play that led to his exit and says he had done more than enough to show that he belonged with the team.

“In that year I think there were a lot of politics because the driving side wasn’t that bad. I went into a team fairly inexperienced next to Jenson and basically, it was his team, he was a World Champion,” Perez told Sky F1.

“I outqualified him so in terms of pace I think you could see the young kid had the speed. But there were other things around and I’ve learned from them. I think I’m a more complete and rounded driver. If it doesn’t work now it’s not going to work ever.”

Early impressions are positive at Red Bull: Sergio Perez

Speaking about his stay at Red Bull, Sergio Perez feels that the early impressions are quite positive as he complements his teammate's laidback attitude away from the racetrack.

“With Max, I’ve been hanging out with him in a way that I can say he’s just about going as fast as possible, and out of the car he has been pretty chilled out,” said Perez.

“That’s the first impression I’ve had. We are working well together, giving very similar feedback of what we want and which direction we want to take. I definitely think I have a lot to learn from Max and hopefully vice versa as well.”

Perez has made a decent start to life at Red Bull. The fifth position finish after starting from the pitlane would have boosted his confidence. However, he's expected to finish on the podium and win races for the team as well. Perez will be looking to achieve just that in what is his second and arguably last big break of his Formula 1 career.