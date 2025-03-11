"Poor guys will be bankrupted like this": Fans react to drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, paying large Super License fee for the 2025 F1 season

Fans were left astonished as the FIA Super License fee for drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, was revealed for the 2025 F1 season. The fee differs for all drivers, ranging between €9,365 and €835,681.

As the start of the 2025 F1 season draws near, many formal procedures will fall in place for the teams and the drivers. One such is the FIA Super License. It allows the drivers to participate in the Formula 1 World Championship and is only granted after they fulfil several criteria, including theoretical tests and racing experience.

On top of that, the drivers are also supposed to pay an annual fee to hold the FIA Super License. The fee for the 2025 season was recently revealed, which peaked at €835,681 for Max Verstappen, the reigning World Champion. The fee is structured according to last year's championship standings, with Verstappen paying the highest amount. Lewis Hamilton is set to pay €431,127, and Isack Hadjar, the newest on the grid, will be summed up at €9,365.

Fans were quite shocked on social media upon learning about the large sum of money that the drivers will be paying. One of the users wrote:

"Poor guys will be bankrupted like this."

"I’m sure the teams take care of this," a fan suggested.

"So pretty much spare change for them," another user wrote.

Some of the users also questioned the fee structure, where the best-performing drivers are supposed to pay the most amount. One of the comments also mentioned the 'swearing fine' that the FIA introduced for this season.

"It's literally the wrong way round isn't it? It should be the crapper/less experienced you are, the more you pay," a fan commented.

"Imagine entering a contest where swearing costs you more than the entrance fee," a user wrote.

What is the Super License fee that top drivers like Lewis Hamilton will pay in 2025?

As mentioned, Lewis Hamilton, who is preparing for his first race with Scuderia Ferrari, will pay €431,127 as his annual fee. There is a large range amongst the 20 drivers. While the top-10 finishers are set to pay high fees, the average is brought down by the multiple rookies who are joining the grid this season.

Here is a list of all the drivers and their FIA Super License fees for the 2025 F1 season:

Max Verstappen - €835,681 Lando Norris - €716,714 Charles Leclerc - €682,671 Oscar Piastri - €561,627 Carlos Sainz - €557,844 George Russell - €472,736 Lewis Hamilton - €431,127 Fernando Alonso - €141,756 Pierre Gasly - €88,800 Nico Hulkenberg - €86,908 Yuki Tsunoda - €66,104 Lance Stroll - €54,756 Esteban Ocon - €52,865 Alex Albon - €32,060 Oliver Bearman - €22,604 Liam Lawson - €16,930 Kimi Antonelli - €9,365 Gabriel Bortoleto - €9,365 Jack Doohan - €9,365 Iscak Hadjar - €9,365

As it can be observed, all the rookies will be paying the exact same amount for their FIA Super License this season. It is understood that the fee is affected by the points a driver has scored in the previous season.

