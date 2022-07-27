Porsche set to buy 50% shares of Red Bull F1 in a potential 10-year partnership: Reports

The Red Bull-Porsche partnership is about to become a reality soon! If the report from Autosport is to be believed, the Red Bull-Porsche partnership would involve the German megabrand acquiring a 50% stake in the F1 team as it enters a 10-year partnership with the outfit.

The report stated that the official announcement expected to take place at the F1 Austrian GP this year got delayed as the two parties sought a green light from the anti-cartel authorities around the world.

The report stated:

"Despite the lack of any official press release announcing that the long-rumored partnership between the German manufacturer and the Milton Keynes-based F1 squad is go, formal processes have begun to ensure that the tie-up does not hit a snag. One of the hurdles that needed to be overcome was a green light from anti-cartel authorities around the world to ensure that there was nothing untoward in the two companies joining up."

According to the report, the details became public after it was published in Morocco by the Counseil de la Concurrence. It further stated:

"As well as this needing to be done in the European Union, it also required applications to be lodged in more than 20 countries outside the EU. One of these is Morocco, whose government legislation stipulates that applications are subject to mandatory publication once approved. The process to get the green light has required Porsche and Red Bull to reveal details of their tie-up, which have now been published in Morocco by the Conseil de la Concurrence."

The document revealed that Porsche notified the Conseil on 8 July that it will be setting out on a 10-year partnership with Red Bull – which includes a 50% stake in its grand prix operation. The partnership is expected to be formally announced on August 4th, 2022. AlphaTauri will also get the Porsche engine deal, however, the team would still be 100% owned by Red Bull only with no stake for Porsche.

With Red Bull-Porsche sorted, what about Audi?

With Porsche's entry to F1 more or less sorted with Red Bull, the question remains around the path that Audi would take to enter the sport. The report mentioned that Audi itself was in talks with Sauber to take over 75% of the shares of the team, but progress has been slower on that front.

It stated:

"The second brand of the Volkswagen Group, Audi, whose Formula 1 entry has already been approved by all the necessary bodies, is not yet as far along with its project as Porsche. Autosport understands that the Ingolstadt-based company is still negotiating with Sauber owner Finn Rausing about the acquisition of 75% of the team shares."

While Porsche is planning to enter as a power unit supplier, Audi has its eyes on a full works project when it enters F1.

