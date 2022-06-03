Red Bull to 'look at what the Ferrari is good and bad at' to improve in the 2022 F1 season

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan revealed that the team is open to evolving and learning from their top 2022 championship rivals at Ferrari this season. In this new era of F1, these two teams have been performing at a level that is unmatched by any other team on the grid, with every race win of the season thus far belonging to one of the two constructors.

As reported by PlanetF1, Monaghan spoke about Red Bull's development plans over the season, pointing out the performance gaps they would like to fill for the RB18. He said:

“We’re learning to evolve our programme and our lap time. It’s relative to those guys [Ferrari]. We can look at what the Ferrari is good and bad at. And I think it would be naïve of us not to. They tend to be quite strong [at] low speed, and then we tend to be better in other areas of the circuit. And there’s a big visual clue if you look occasionally as to how we’ve achieved our lap time and they have achieved theirs. Are they stuck in that pattern? I don’t know. Are we stuck in ours? No, not at all. We are open-minded to change. And if you stand still in this sport, you can often be left behind, so if we don’t look and learn and reconsider that would be a little bit presumptuous of us.”

With five race wins in the last seven races, Red Bull have a 36-point lead over Ferrari in the championship standings.

Red Bull claims they "achieved their objective" at the Monaco Grand Prix

Despite a Ferrari front-row lock-out, Red Bull managed to optimize their results at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend with a double podium finish.

Comparing the RB18 to Ferrari's F1-75 on the Circuit de Monaco, Monaghan said:

“I think it would be a bit naïve of us to think Ferrari were going to sort of drop the ball here. And I would hope that they would view us in the same way, as we’re confident enough to come here with a decent car. It looks like both teams kind of achieved their objective, and I would argue over the order, but they probably wouldn’t. So I think once you’ve got a strong car, then you shouldn’t come to this circuit particularly fearing it. Some of this circuit’s characteristics, and I’m going to have to leave you to extrapolate to what we really mean, might amplify, some car’s problems and quell others, but that’s for each and every team to do their own work on that one.”

Although the Prancing Horse started this season with significant momentum and reliability advantage over Red Bull, the Milton Keynes-based team has quickly caught up.

