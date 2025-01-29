Positive reports from Lewis Hamilton's first test as the 7x champion begins life at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton got only his second taste of a Ferrari on Tuesday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following an earlier private test at Fiorano last week.

Ferrari has planned a 3-day testing, which is set to include Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc, alongside Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi, and academy talent Dino Beganovic.

Ferrari’s test is aimed to help its new driver settle at his new team as he gets used to a new engine, braking system, cockpit, and almost everything else. Hamilton is switching teams after spending the last 12 years at Mercedes, where he won six drivers' titles.

Scuderia Ferrari's official X account gave a glimpse into the early test, where the Briton could be seen driving the SF-23 car:

Spanish outlet Marca has reported that these tests have been very positive and the Briton has responded well to the Prancing Horse thus far, adjusting very quickly to his new environment.

Ferrari's test in Barcelona follows F1's Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) rules, which allow teams to run their full-time drivers in cars that are at least two years old. Each team gets a total of 1,000 kilometers for these tests.

Before arriving in Barcelona, Ferrari had around 800 kilometers left in its allocation after the Fiorano test, with Lewis Hamilton covering 89 kilometers, while Charles Leclerc completed 42 kilometers. Since there is a limit on how much a race driver can run, the driver's mileage in Barcelona will also be restricted to stay within the rules.

Lewis Hamilton adapts to Ferrari’s braking and power unit as he settles into new team

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test at Fiorano - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has been reported to be adjusting to Ferrari’s Brembo brake system after using Carbon Industries discs at Mercedes, along with Brembo pads and calipers.

There were earlier claims that he had requested a switch, but Marca reported that this was never the case. After his early tests, the 40-year-old’s feedback had been very positive, especially regarding improvements to his braking performance. The new setup might suit him better, allowing the car to turn more effectively under full braking.

The Spanish outlet also reported that Hamilton is getting used to Ferrari’s 066/12 power unit as well, which works differently from the Mercedes engine he has driven for years. The way Ferrari’s engine is built affects the car’s balance at the rear.

Unlike Mercedes, which has the MGU-H system in the center of the engine’s V-shape, Ferrari’s setup creates a different driving feel that seasoned veteran is now adjusting to.

Ferrari will be returning to Barcelona on February 4 and 5 for a Pirelli tire test for 2026, followed by the official pre-season test in Bahrain on February 26-28.

