"Possible heart attack incoming" - Haas kicks off 2023 F1 car launch season and fans are truly delighted

Haas kicked off the 2023 F1 car launch season with the livery of their upcoming challenger. While they only revealed the livery digitally and not the actual car, it was still met with a lot of enthusiasm on Twitter.

Fans were excited after a tiring winter break left them with nothing but a long wait for the upcoming season. The team brought back the exciting black-and-white combination to the color of the car, making it look splendid. The car is called VF-23, and here are some of the best reactions it has received from the Formula 1 Twitter fanbase:

"Look like bunch of rockstars"

"YOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WE BROUGHT THE BLACK BACK. Possible heart attack incoming."

"Would be nice if you did an actual livestream reveal"

"definitely my favourite 2023 livery so far"

"This is clean! Look at what happens when you have a good sponsor!"

"the font number looks like Mercedes and Renault combined"

"good but you're gonna regret have 27 instead of 47"

Haas have their best chances for the 2023 F1 season

After a long wait, Haas has a really good chance to be competitive and perhaps top the mid-field for the upcoming season. This is because of the many signs of progress the team showed in the previous season. After a much underwhelming 2021 season which ended with zero points for the team, they made a comeback in the season opener of the 2022 season itself. The American outfit managed to adapt to the regulation changes well and with the powerful Ferrari engine, they had a much more competitive car.

With Kevin Magnussen's return to the seat in the same season, they were able to grab onto enough points to pull them out of the bottom place which they had settled in the previous season. Mick Schumacher, too, scored a few points, but the team ultimately decided to end his contract and he has been replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the upcoming season.

One of the places where the team was weaker in the 2022 season was development; because they were financially not very stable, the team could not upgrade fast enough to their rivals on the grid, which left them with poor finishes in the final stages of the season. However, MoneyGram joined hands with Haas to be their main sponsor for the 2023 season.

This will bring the much-required financial stability to Haas and with it, they will be able to upgrade much more. With Hulkenberg and Magnussen's experience and a competitive car, the team could grab onto a lot of points. At the same time, a good developmental pace will keep them much more stable with respect to their rivals.

