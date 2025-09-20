"Promise a lot, deliver very little": Fans react to Ferrari's disastrous qualifying for both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were optimistic coming into the Azerbaijan GP. The streets of Baku have been a happy hunting ground for the Monegasque, while the seven-time champion believes he's found pace in the SF25 following the Italian GP. However, the Scuderia drivers ended qualifying on a disappointing note as they failed to make the Top 5. Fans came out and reacted to the Maranello-based team’s disastrous qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished 1-2 at the FP2 session in Azerbaijan. The SF25 looked strong around Baku, with the traction-limited nature of the circuit suiting the Scuderia. Going into the qualifying, at least one of the Scuderia was expected inside the Top 5.

Unfortunately, it didn't go to plan in the incident-filled, red-flag and yellow-flag delayed qualifying session. Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 as the Briton was sent out by Ferrari on the soft tires while his teammate and most of the rivals opted for the medium tires (seemingly the better choice).

Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, made Q3 but crashed out during his first flying lap in the final qualifying session. With drizzle in the air, strong gusts, and a slick track, Leclerc found the barrier on the exit of Turn 15 and retired from the session, and will only start the race in P10.

As Ferrari's social media account uploaded the qualifying result, fans took to the comments section and reacted to the disastrous qualifying.

“Promise a lot, deliver very little... that's been Ferrari's guiding principle since the end of 2008,” commented a user

Another wrote, “What a mess today. Hope that it can be recovered tomorrow.”

“There are no words for this team. Ferrari is a mess,” mentioned a fan

Some fans came out and took shots at the caption for the qualifying post on X, while others claimed that the driver errors cost the Scuderia a strong qualifying result.

“Incident-filled" and it's just you guys clowning 🤡,” commented a user

Another user commented, “"incident-filled" = us not listening to our drivers”

“Just plainly unacceptable by both drivers. This might be the first time the car was actually decent, and yet our drivers couldn’t capitalize,” wrote a fan on X.

Charles Leclerc reflects on Azerbaijan GP qualifying; details changes made by Ferrari after practice

Leclerc finished the FP3 session in P10. Speaking with F1TV after the qualifying, the Monegasque detailed that he struggled with the balance of the car and made changes going into the qualifying. While the changes seemingly helped, he made a mistake in Q3, which put an end to his qualifying.

“It’s been an extremely difficult weekend overall for me. Normally Baku is obviously a track I really enjoy driving, but it’s been a bit of a pain from the beginning of the weekend, struggling with the balance of the car,” said Leclerc

“I changed quite a lot the car going into Qualifying, which seemed to be better, but unfortunately we couldn’t make the medium work anymore. We started to struggle massively in bringing the medium [up] to temperature, then I did this mistake which obviously cost us a lot. Not much more to add,” added the Scuderia driver

Ferrari would also have to rebuild the front end of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, as it was damaged during the Q3 crash.

