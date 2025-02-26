Pundit claims Lewis Hamilton lost a bit of motivation and faith in Mercedes when he wasn't given long term contract

F1 analyst Martin Brundle claimed that Lewis Hamilton lost motivation and faith in Mercedes after the team reportedly denied him a long-term extension contract in 2023. The 2025 F1 pre-season test has begun in Bahrain with all 20 drivers taking their challengers on track. Hamilton stepped out in his SF-25, marking the official beginning of his blockbuster stint with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion left Mercedes last year despite signing a two-year extension contract in 2023. According to rumors, the Brit wanted a long-term contract, which the team's hierarchy reportedly denied as they wanted to explore options for the future.

Martin Brundle was on the commentary panel for Day 1 of the Bahrain pre-season test and during the session, he claimed that Hamilton lost faith in Mercedes, which directly impacted his confidence in 2024.

"Lewis wanted a longer contract with Mercedes. When he didn't get that, he lost a bit of motivation, faith, and belief in the team. And it does affect you when you're not backed by your employer. That can be affecting your performance because you want your employer to have faith in you," Brundle said via F1tv (2.43.00).

Lewis Hamilton had reportedly asked Mercedes for a longer contract with an ambassador role to secure his future beyond racing. However, the German hierarchy reportedly decided to prioritize the future as the seven-time world champion is nearing the end of his F1 career.

Towards the end of the season, Hamilton said that he wasn't fast enough and even struggled to beat his former teammate George Russell in qualifying sessions. However, according to pundits, the 40-year-old's body language and confidence have changed since he arrived at Ferrari.

The three-day pre-season testing will go on until February 28 before the 2025 season officially begins on March 16.

Fred Vasseur explains why Lewis Hamilton is a perfect fit for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton [L] Fred Vasseur [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari raised many eyebrows as the seven-time world champion made a switch at the age of 40. Despite concerns over his dropping pace, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur backed his new driver and called him a perfect fit. Talking to RacingNews365, Vasseur said:

“He’s not the same—he's 20 years older than when we were together first! Everybody is changing, improving, and developing. For sure, he's much more mature, much more experienced, and he's the perfect fit with the team today. That’s exactly what I was looking for, for the team, for me, and for Charles; I think it's the perfect combination.”

Lewis Hamilton won six world championships with Mercedes before seeing a steep decline in performance from 2021. However, with a fresh atmosphere, Ferrari expects him to perform better.

