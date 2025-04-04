Pundit claims tensions between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in China

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher apparently sensed that tension was boiling between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. He noted that Leclerc had better pace than Hamilton with a broken front wing, which perhaps annoyed the latter.

Ferrari had a terrible weekend in China. Both drivers struggled to find pace and performance good enough to land them a podium. Though Leclerc and Hamilton finished P5 and P6, respectively, a double disqualification led to a heartbreaking end to the weekend for Ferrari fans.

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher had made some observations related to the chemistry between the Ferrari drivers lineup. He believes that Hamilton was perhaps annoyed with Leclerc having better pace and performance compared to him with a broken front wing.

Talking to Formel1.de, Schumacher said:

"Of course, it wasn’t in free air, which makes a big difference in China, and his teammate passed him with the broken wing because I have to say, for the aerodynamicists, put six broken front wings in, and they will work just as well or better than a whole one. So, it’s a bit of a hard one to understand, but I think he did a good, solid job, and I think Charles Leclerc also woke up. I think that annoyed him, and there was some tension. Hamilton wasn’t used to being told to drive fast on the teammate’s side.”

Lewis Hamilton, in fact, won the sprint race that same weekend in Shanghai. However, Ferrari made some setup changes to his car for the qualifying session and the main race, which didn't work out in hindsight.

That being said, the seven-time world champion added that he is still learning about the car, SF-25, and has made a conscious effort to spend time with engineers to get as much knowledge as he can.

Lewis Hamilton reacts to his disqualification from the Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

Ferrari had a disappointing end to the 2025 Chinese GP as both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified as their cars didn't pass post-race quality checks. While Leclerc's car was overweight, Hamilton had excessive skid block wear.

Meanwhile, reacting to the double DSQ at the Japan GP press conference, Lewis said:

“I didn’t feel too bummed or anything from the disqualification. Those are the times you learn the most as a team, and I was really impressed. It was really interesting to see how the team dealt with it, and they were just really constructive, and everyone remained positive, so we just moved on.”

He added that he didn't expect to win races with Ferrari from day one. Adjusting to a new team is a learning process for him, and the sprint race victory counts as a bonus.

