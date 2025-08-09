Pundit explains how the Max Verstappen-Toto Wolff rumors were mutually beneficial for both parties

The F1 paddock was involved in the Mercedes-Max Verstappen chatter for the past few months before the Dutchman asserted his loyalty to Red Bull, but former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher shared how these possible links were beneficial for the two parties. The German revealed that Toto Wolff was able to keep the pressure dialed up on his current lineup, while Verstappen would have been able to get some favors on his end.

Verstappen is already signed to Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season, but the Austrian giant's dwindling performance suggested that the Dutchman could switch outfits with the 2026 regulations looming in the background. Moreover, it was widely understood that Mercedes could poach him for the 2026 season, utilizing an exit clause in the 27-year-old's contract.

However, ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend, the reigning champion affirmed his faith in the Milton Keynes-based squad and shared that he would stay with the team in 2025. This ultimately brought an end to the speculations of his move to Mercedes, despite Toto Wolff's valiant efforts.

Though a Wolff-Verstappen partnership didn't materialize, it helped the two sides in their own aspects, as Ralf Schumacher said on the Sky Germany broadcast:

"It's quite good for both sides. Toto Wolff can keep the pressure on the driver's side up and thus also save money. Max Verstappen can also keep the pressure up and maybe negotiate an add-on for any technical changes or whatever."

Max Verstappen currently sits third in the standings, 97 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull's focus is on 2026 amid subpar 2025 performance

Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen began the 2025 season with the hopes of clinching a fifth consecutive drivers' title. While the McLaren duo traded wins almost every race weekend, the Dutchman often jibed in between and claimed two race victories at the Japanese and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

However, the four-time champion has not stood on top of the podium since the Canadian GP and finished a dismal ninth at the Hungarian GP. Subsequently, when asked by SK after the European race whether he would now shift focus to 2026, the Dutchman said:

"We always want a decent finish. Of course, the focus is for everyone, the thing is already a lot [of focus is] also into '26, but I think what we need to try and achieve is just more consistent behaviours and results at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Verstappen has finished off the podium in four consecutive races for the first time in a championship season since 2018. This has brought a halt to his 117 podium tally.

