Pundit feels Fred Vasseur should have intervened when Lewis Hamilton was distracted by outside stuff when he joined Ferrari

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been downbeat in the last two F1 races, i.e., the Belgian GP and the Hungarian GP, which has led to the Brit making negative comments about his performances. F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently came out and suggested Fred Vasseur should've intervened when Hamilton was distracted by outside stuff to get Lewis back to winning ways.

Ferrari brought a new rear suspension and brakes at the Belgian GP, which led to troubles for Hamilton, who spun in SQ1, was eliminated in Q1, and failed to make Q3 at the Hungarian GP. These led to the Ferrari driver making comments which suggested he's “useless”.

Peter Windsor featured on the Cameron CC YouTube channel and discussed the downbeat Hamilton. Windsor began by discussing what led to the Brit's elimination in Q2 at the Hungarian GP, and how the Ferrari driver no longer has the confidence he used to when he was younger and dominating in the Mercedes.

Windsor then pointed out the fact that Fred Vasseur hired Lewis Hamilton as a race engineer and not a brand ambassador. However, that wasn't the case for the Brit and pointed at Hamilton's first image outside the Maranello factory being a sign of that. Windsor said,

“Hamilton went to Ferrari with so much stuff, the amount of money he was being paid, the Lewis Hamilton brand, and the minute, the millisecond we saw him in that black outfit by the F40, it was pretty clear that he wasn’t going there to be microscopically focused on just being a racing driver again. He was loving all this other stuff or doing all this other stuff.” (5:20 onwards)

The F1 pundit suggested that Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur should've stopped the same from happening, as he added,

“I’m amazed Fred allowed that to happen because he was just a racing driver.”

Peter Windsor details what Fred Vasseur needs to demand from Lewis Hamilton

Frederic Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton worked together in the junior Formula when the Brit raced for the Frenchman's team. Peter Windsor suggested that Vasseur needs to have a straightforward conversation with Hamilton, asking the seven-time champion what it is that he needs to get back to being a racing driver first and then a brand ambassador.

“I want to know how I can get the best from you as a racing driver. If I want to have you back to where we were in the F3 days. I want that Lewis Hamilton and I want you to tell me what you need to do that,” said Windsor explaining what Vasseur needs to say to Hamilton via the aforementioned source. (11:00 onwards)

Lewis Hamilton currently sits P6 in the standings, over 40 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

