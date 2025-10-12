Pundit notices remarkable change in Lewis Hamilton's demeanor in front of the media since the start of his Ferrari stint

F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto has noticed a change in the demeanor of Lewis Hamilton in front of the media from when he was quite new at Ferrari. In line with this, Barretto has stressed that Hamilton, in recent times, has started to 'understand' what he needs to do.

Ad

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is in his maiden F1 campaign with Ferrari this year. The 2025 season is 18 rounds down, and the Brit has yet to put in consistent/strong performances. He is currently in sixth place in the drivers' standings behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

However, with only six races remaining, Lawrence Baretto, after the Singapore Grand Prix, talked about Hamilton and gave a fascinating take on the change in the latter's demeanor. Via an interaction on the F1 Nation Podcast, he added:

Ad

Trending

“I think it is a different Lewis when I talked to him in the TV pen. At the start of the year, he just didn’t understand what was going on, and he was like, is it me? Whereas he isn’t doing that anymore. I think he’s going, OK, I get it, and I’ve tried, and I understand what I need to do. I just can’t do it with what I’ve got."

Ad

Next up on the race calendar is the US GP (Circuit of the Americas). In last year's edition of the race, Lewis Hamilton came away with a DNF while driving for the Mercedes F1 team.

Valtteri Bottas on Lewis Hamilton's woes at Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Practice - Source: Getty

While Lawrence Barretto has come up with a fascinating take on Lewis Hamilton's ongoing stint with Ferrari in F1, his former teammate, Valtteri Bottas, feels that it is not easy for Hamilton to get used to things at the Maranello-based team.

Ad

In line with this, Bottas has hoped for Hamilton to bounce back. Via an interaction with Motorsport, the Finnish racing driver added:

"I hope he will bounce back. But time will show if he will. He's had some good moments, a bit of bad luck as well. But it's tricky. It's not easy changing a team after such a long time at Mercedes, being kind of the lead man."

Ad

"It's a very different environment that he's working with now. I can't really say much more than say time will show if things go better or not. But I really hope so because I think he deserves still great results in this sport."

Lewis Hamilton is easily one of the most experienced drivers on the current F1 grid. He is not fighting for the drivers' championship this year, but the remaining six races will be important for him to close out the campaign on a high note. A podium or two will do a world of good to his confidence in Ferrari machinery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More