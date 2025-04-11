Pundit opines if Ferrari ordered Lewis Hamilton to cut back on 'car disparity' comments

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has pondered whether Ferrari intervened and asked Lewis Hamilton to cut back on comments about car disparity when addressing the media. The seven-time world champion surprised quite a few people in Japan when he said there was a part that wasn't working properly on his car for the first three races, costing him a tenth per lap.

When asked to explain, Hamilton mentioned it was mostly the floor, and in Bahrain, a fix would be implemented to the car. Ahead of the F1 Bahrain GP race weekend, however, when the Ferrari driver was asked to elaborate on the issue, Hamilton refused and the conversation moved on.

In light of the same, F1 pundit Ted Kravitz, on his Sky Sports segment Podbook, opined whether Lewis Hamilton had been instructed to not give further comments on the matter. Kravitz wrote (via Crash.net):

“The other top story was Lewis Hamilton not really wanting to expand at all on what it is on the car that isn’t right. He was kind of rowing back what he said at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix. I don’t know whether he’s been told by his team ‘can you just not saying anything more about that’."

Kravitz further mentioned:

“Hamilton wasn’t in the mood to elaborate about what ills are on the SF-25. Much fewer words than he’d given at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix when he hinted something was wrong on the car. He really wanted to row it back.”

While he refused to elaborate on the issues with the car, Hamilton did give his take on the upgrades Ferrari planned to bring to Bahrain International Circuit on the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton looks ahead to upgrades brought by Ferrari for Bahrain GP

Speaking to the media ahead of the Bahrain GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that the team was bringing a set of upgrades. There has been an issue with rear instability that Ferrari has been trying to resolve but has been unsuccessful so far.

Commenting on the same, Hamilton highlighted the upgrades and was hopeful that the team would be able to resolve the instability issues.

“We’ve got an upgrade this weekend so I’m excited we’re going to hopefully have a bit more downforce," Hamilton said (via the aforementioned source). "I’m not really feeling a huge amount of issues just we lack overall performance at the moment pace wise, which we will hopefully take a step this weekend. On my side, it’s rear-end a little bit [I’m struggling with] and that’s about it.”

The seven-time F1 champion has had a topsy-turvy ride with Ferrari in his first three races. The race in China was a standout where he won a sprint, but other than that, Hamilton has failed to impress at the Maranello-based team so far.

