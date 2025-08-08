Pundit reckons just like Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton did not improve at Ferrari

F1 pundit Peter Windsor claimed that Lewis Hamilton has not improved since he joined Ferrari, similar to his former rival Sebastian Vettel. The British driver joined the Italian team in January this year, after much anticipation regarding his switch, which was initially announced in February 2024.

The collaboration between the most successful F1 team and statistically the most successful F1 driver had been keenly awaited by everyone, with many even predicting that the latter could change the Prancing Horses' barren run in the championships.

However, the partnership has not produced the desired results, as Lewis Hamilton has struggled to keep up the pace with his new teammate, Charles Leclerc, in the first half of the season, and has struggled with the SF-25.

While appearing on Cameron F1's Live Stream, Windsor believed that Ferrari and the Italian press made a similar mistake with Hamilton as they did with Vettel, given that both drivers had not improved their fortunes, saying:

"They just take it for granted that this guy was going to come in and blow everybody away, as they did when Sebastian Vettel joined. And you would have thought that Ferrari would have learned after the whole Vettel debacle. Things have to change, and drivers have to improve. And Vettel didn't improve. He stayed exactly as he was.

"And Lewis hasn't improved. In fact, he's probably gone backwards because there's more money and more time has passed. So, he's even more famous globally, and we've had more Netflix and more movies, and he's even bigger than he was. So, that all that stuff he's got on his shoulder is even more weighty now than it was three years ago."

Lewis Hamilton is 51 points behind Charles Leclerc in the driver's standings and failed to score any points at the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix before going into the summer break.

F1 pundit gives sage advice to Lewis Hamilton for the summer break

F1 pundit Peter Windsor believed that Lewis Hamilton should focus on just the driving part of his job and strip away all the noise that comes with racing for Ferrari during the summer break.

As per GPBlog, the 73-year-old gave his honest thoughts on the subject and said:

"Instead of just being ultra-focused on just being a racing driver at Ferrari, trying to strip yourself of all that stuff, just enjoying the privilege of being at Ferrari, enjoying your driving, enjoying your racing, and be nothing but a hyper-focused racing driver with none of that other stuff going on."

In an overall underwhelming first half for the Italian, there have been moments of brilliance and positive results on the track from Lewis Hamilton, such as his performances in the China Sprint and the mixed conditions in Silverstone and Miami.

