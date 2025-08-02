Pundit talks about Lewis Hamilton's age as he puts 7x F1 champion's underwhelming stint at Ferrari under the scanner

Former F1 driver and pundit Anthony Davidson claimed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's age has been a factor in his underwhelming stint with the Italian team in the first half of the 2025 season. The seven-time F1 world champion has been struggling to consistently get the maximum out of SF-25 and has played second fiddle to his teammate Charles Leclerc.

When he moved to Maranello, many had anticipated that he could fight for a world championship with the team. However, the reality has been in contrast with the early-season expectations, as he has yet to start on a podium after 13 races.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Davidson spoke about Lewis Hamilton's age and termed it the 'elephant in the room' and said:

“I don’t mind saying it because it’s the elephant in the room, and I’ve been there myself as a driver: age is a factor. As an athlete ages, whatever anyone says, even himself or those involved with Lewis, they won’t understand where I’m coming from. But I’ve lived it and breathed it as an athlete. You start asking yourself questions. It’s only natural."

He also pointed out Hamilton's ability to gel with the current generation of cars and added:

“For me, Lewis has never been the same driver since he saw the 2022 regulations. He’s had to work harder than ever before to rework his style, which he has done many times before in F1. The cars have changed a lot since the V8s he first drove, and he’s had to reinvent himself along the way. This is just another hurdle that he has to overcome.”

Lewis Hamilton has scored just two race wins since the start of the 2022 season and has been comprehensively beaten by his teammates George Russell and Charles Leclerc in the current era of cars.

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on his plans for the summer break

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was expecting an emotional outburst from himself during the summer break in his bid to recharge himself in the three-week gap between races in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Speaking with Sky Sports in Budapest, the 40-year-old said:

"Integrating into a new culture and into a new team. It's not gone smoothly in all areas, and it's been a real battle. I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy."

Lewis Hamilton has publicly mentioned several times that he was looking forward to the new regulations next year as he looks to move past the ground effect era of cars.

