"Quite easy to blame the younger driver" When Max Verstappen hit back at Lewis Hamilton for calling him a "d*ckhead"

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton shared a fierce championship battle in the 2021 F1 season, which got quite heated at certain moments. However, that wasn't the first time that the two drivers went after each other.

The 2018 Formula 1 season saw the drivers coming together during the season's second race. Hamilton had started down in P9 owing to a penalty, and Verstappen started in P15. However, the latter made up places on the opening lap and placed himself right behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton on the main straight.

As the second lap started, Verstappen went towards the outside of Hamilton on turn 1, and did not leave him enough space. While that did turn out to be a puncture for the Red Bull Racing driver, Hamilton was quite agitated. Looking at the incident after the race, the Briton called him out, saying:

"Such a d*ckhead, man," he said, as Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas heard.

When the media later asked Max Verstappen about the comments, he mentioned that it was "easier" to call out the younger driver. Notably, he was only 20 at the time.

"Why? Because it's quite simple and easy to. no? To blame the younger driver. That's the only way I can see it," he told the media.

Max Verstappen went on to dominate after winning his first championship in the 2021 season, beating Lewis Hamilton to it. However, Red Bull's form wore off this season; moreover, it isn't expected to improve next season.

Former F1 driver does not expect Max Verstappen and Red Bull to bounce back in 2026

Red Bull hasn't been performing competitively this season against the dominating McLaren. Although Verstappen was a strong contender for the World Championship early in the season, he hasn't managed to keep that performance up.

While RBR might expect improvement in the next season, that might not necessarily happen. The new engine and aerodynamic regulations are likely to reset the grid, and the team has already lost Adrian Newey and will lose Honda as their partner. Without a strong and trustworthy engine partner, former driver Johnny Herbert estimates that the team would not be able to improve their performance next year.

"But of course Red Bull are not going to be having any of that [advantage of being an engine manufacturer]. They're just going to be this badged Ford engine, but done in-house. And it's going to be interesting to see if they can do that. Can I see a bounce back next year? No."

Max Verstappen currently sits in third position in the Drivers' Championship. However, there is a 97-point gap to the championship leader, Oscar Piastri, so there seems to be no way for him to clinch the title, especially considering the team's performance.

