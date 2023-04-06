"Race Director applied the regulations perfectly" - Former Ferrari driver feels race director defends red flags issued in the 2023 F1 Australian GP

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi supported the decisions race directors made during the 2023 F1 Australian GP.

The race in Melbourne was anything but clean, with three red flags, several safety car periods, and eight cars retiring. While many fans debated whether certain red flags and penalties should have been given, Alesi fully supported the race directors and their decisions.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Alesi shared his opinion and stated that the stewards controlled the race perfectly. He explained how the Albert Park circuit is a dangerous track with higher chances of red flags. He said:

“I understand the impression of having seen a chaotic race but I don’t share the objections. In my opinion, the Race Director applied the regulations perfectly. On a track like Melbourne, when gravel and other debris is on the track, red flags are a must as happened with the accidents involving [Alex] Albon and Magnussen. There are no alternatives as the risks for those who racing are high.”

The former Ferrari driver further added how fans have gradually started to question and criticize race directors more and more after incidents that happened in the 2021 Belgian and Abu Dhabi GPs. However, he feels that people should not dispute those who dictate the rules and regulations of the sport. He concluded:

“The fact is that after that race-non-race in Spa and after the Abu Dhabi 2021 finale, the huge crowd became the judge, the absolute protagonist. This widens and multiplies the debate. But, I don’t always think it’s appropriate to dispute who manages the tenders, especially when there are concrete reasons to decree a neutralisation.”

Jean Alesi also mentioned how the penalty given to Carlos Sainz was fair, saying:

“I think the penalty imposed on Sainz is also understandable,” he continued. “As happens in football or other sports, a penalty can also come at the end of the match in the face of an impropriety. And, honestly, it was Sainz who made a mistake shortly after the second restart.”

Ferrari team principal happy with the SF-23 performance despite a disastrous 2023 F1 Australian GP

Despite a horrendous race at the 2023 F1 Australian GP, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur is happy to see the SF-23 getting more and more stable in terms of balance and overall performance.

After the chaotic race in Melbourne, Vasseur said (via SoyMotor):

"We haven't brought any big aerodynamic upgrades regarding Jeddah. The question was to find the ideal balance of the car. I think in Melbourne we did it, the SF-23 was much easier to manage, much more consistent throughout the race."

