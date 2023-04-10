"Race management should be ashamed of themselves": Former F1 driver blasts use of Red Flag in the Australian GP

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has blasted the FIA stewards' decision to red flag the 2023 F1 Australian GP. The red flag late in the race led to carnage as multiple cars crashed out and the races of many teams got compromised.

Alpine saw their entire race capitulate as both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon clashed with each other, resulting in immediate retirement.

After the race, Sergio Perez also elaborated that it was dangerous to restart the race in those conditions as visibility was poor at the time. Former F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher too was one of the many in the paddock that were left furious at what happened. Speaking to Sport.de, Ralf said:

“Rules are one thing, foresight is another. They could have used a Safety Car to prevent chaos. In Australia, chaos at the start is simply programmed so late in the grand prix. The first chicane is extremely fast, everyone wants to improve their position and goes into the dangerous first corner with over-motivation."

He added:

"I know what I’m talking about. Now the drivers are also being examined. The race management should be ashamed of themselves. You can’t ask the drivers to slow down if you give them another chance like that. I’m sorry, but that’s a bad joke.”

Race management is responsible for damage suffered by F1 teams

Talking about the damage suffered by multiple teams in an era where the cost cap determines everything, Schumacher said that the race management owes the F1 teams the million dollars worth of damage suffered at the restart. He said:

"In the end, the race management is responsible for a million dollar bill, which is likely to tear huge holes in the limited budget. The level of anger and frustration is correspondingly high. Was the last red flag necessary? The race management has to put up with the criticism that part of the field was burned up because of the show."

He added:

"A rolling start would also have been possible, which certainly would not have left nearly such a mess. The Show Must Go On! – but because of the show you shouldn’t throw any rational thought overboard.”

The red flag restart at the end of the race has once again been brought up as a subject of discussion because of the sport's inclination to feed the entertainment factor of the F1 product.

The criticism received after the red flag might be a sign that there may need to be a rethink on how something like this is approached in the future.

