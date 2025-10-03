Racing Bulls boss points out Haas and Cadillac partnerships with Ferrari when questioned about the association with Red Bull (Exclusive)

Alan Permane reckoned that Racing Bulls’ partnership with Red Bull mirrors the relationship Haas shares with Ferrari. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the British team principal explained that while the collaboration was close, it was restricted by technical regulations.

The link between Racing Bulls and Red Bull has often been questioned by rivals and remains a topic of controversy in Formula 1. The junior team operates out of Faenza and the UK, while the senior outfit is based solely in Milton Keynes. Racing Bulls also maintained an R&D facility in Bicester, which is now understood to have been shifted to the Milton Keynes campus.

Permane stressed that the regulations clearly define what was permissible, allowing Racing Bulls to work with Red Bull only within those boundaries. He compared the setup to the relationships between other teams and their engine suppliers, such as Haas and Ferrari, Mercedes and Williams, or potentially Cadillac in the future. While Racing Bulls is permitted to purchase some components from Red Bull, Permane insisted that nothing significant was shared and dismissed the controversy around their cooperation as mere ‘noise.’

Asked by Sportskeeda how closely Racing Bulls was allowed to work with Red Bull, Permane said:

“Well it's quite easy, it's quite straightforward, the rules are very very clear, in the technical regulations, what's allowed, what's not allowed. We have what we call a synergy programme, so we take certain parts from Red Bull, that are allowed in the technical regulations, much as Haas do with Ferrari, much as Cadillac will do with Ferrari next year.

"So it's a relatively straightforward process, and we try to just tune out the noise, that's possibly coming from outside, and get on with our racing.”

Alan Permane claims Racing Bulls will not move base to the UK any time soon

Alan Permane has clarified that Racing Bulls will not relocate entirely to the Milton Keynes campus at any stage. Instead, the team principal suggested that expansion of the existing facility in Faenza was a more realistic option. While he acknowledged the value of the R&D facility at Milton Keynes as a strong technical base, Permane dismissed suggestions that the two Red Bull teams would operate side by side in the UK.

Speculation in 2024 had linked Racing Bulls with a potential move, but the Briton reiterated that no such plan was under consideration. Asked if Racing Bulls would move to the UK at any point, next to the sister team, Permane said:

“So there's no plans to move the entire team to Milton Keynes at all. I don't know if there ever has been, certainly not in my time here. It’s never ever been spoken about, we have a very strong technical base in the UK, we also have a strong technical base, but also a very large manufacturing facility, R&D facility, design, most of the team is in Faenza, and indeed instead of moving to the UK, we are expanding in Faenza, and in Milton Keynes, so the team is growing in both sides.”

The symbiotic connection between Racing Bulls and Red Bull has often drawn criticism from rivals such as McLaren. Despite operating under different identities over the years, Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri, and now Racing Bulls, the team has remained largely based at the Faenza facility, once owned by Minardi. The Italian outfit was purchased by Dietrich Mateschitz, who established it as a secondary team designed to nurture Red Bull’s junior drivers.

In 2023, speculation suggested that Red Bull considered evolving the Faenza outfit into a more competitive squad capable of running closer alongside the senior team, though those plans were ultimately dismissed. As it stands, Racing Bulls continue to serve primarily as a proving ground for Red Bull’s young talent.

In 2025, however, the team has shown notable progress, climbing to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship with 72 points. They trail Williams, the leading force in the midfield battle, by 29 points.

