Racing Bulls clears the air on Isack Hadjar’s problem during qualifying

Racing Bull's rookie Isack Hadjar faced quite a few issues in his car during Q1 and Q2, which he had also reported to his team earlier. VCARB later revealed that it was an issue with his seatbelt, which was putting him in discomfort and disorienting him during his laps.

Hadjar found himself in discomfort during the qualifying session of the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. During the session, he reported to the team about certain issues that he was facing with his seatbelt during his laps. The onboard camera saw him attempting to adjust the harness as he drove with one hand. He did manage to pull through Q1 and Q2, after which the team rushed to help him out during the small window between the two sessions.

After the end of Q1, the team explained that he was facing an issue with the seat belt's adjustment which they were fixing between the two sessions.

"According to Racing Bulls, Hadjar is dealing with a problem with the seat belts in his car," Luke Smith wrote on X.

Isack Hadjar complained about the issue during the run in Q2 but still managed to pull through. The team was then able to manage the issue and he had a much more comfortable run in Q3 and managed to pull the Racing Bulls to P7, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari.

Isack Hadjar hoping for dry weather after threats of rain during the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar hasn't had a very positive start to the season. He had no result in Australia and finished in P11 in China and is yet to score points. However, the Racing Bulls has looked rather quick this year, and with his qualifying position for tomorrow's race, the 20-year-old looked in great position to bring in some potential points in the race.

Speaking during the post-qualifying show, Hadjar discussed the issues he faced with the seatbelt during his laps.

"Yeah, it was, it was like, it was tough in Q1 because you don't have time to jump out the car. Sure. But for Q2 and 3 was just fine, so I could just focus on driving," Isack Hadjar said.

Further, when he was reminded of the risk of rain in the main race on Sunday, Hadjar claimed that he could score points if it remained dry but was unsure about a wet race.

"I mean, dry is the, is the option? I think I can pretty much stay where I'm at. Rain is like, I can fall quite back or gain a lot of position. So I don't know, I let the weather do the job," he added.

Hadjar is partnered with Liam Lawson, who is in his first race with VCARB this year. He was earlier promoted to Red Bull but the team terminated his contract after just two races.

