Racing Bulls star Yuki Tsunoda slays the internet with stunning beachside photo dump

Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda is enjoying his off days ahead of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. He recently shared a series of photos on social media, capturing his outing on the beachside.

The 2025 season kicked off last weekend with the Australian Grand Prix. The race was eventful and entertaining as wet conditions added a lot of drama. Tsunoda, who races for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, had a positive weekend.

To the surprise of fans, he qualified P5 in the qualifying session, ahead of two Ferrari cars. While he had a strong start to the race on Sunday, a mishap in the strategy pushed him out of points as Tsunoda finished P12.

Around lap 44, a quick shower of rain forced drivers to pit for intermediate tires. But Racing Bulls asked Tsunoda to stay out on slick tires, anticipating the track to dry out. However, the strategy didn't work as VCARB had to call Tsunoda into the pits a few laps later, leading to the loss of crucial positions.

Meanwhile, with the Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend in Shanghai, Yuki Tsunoda is using his off-time to unwind himself. On Instagram, the Japanese driver posted pictures of his recent outing at a beach. He was accompanied by VCARB's team principal, Laurent Mekies.

"Good news I’m no longer afraid of sharks," Yuki wrote in the caption.

Tsunoda once said that he is afraid of sharks. During the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, he was on a boat with former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo when the latter pushed him into the water.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda, ignored for the Red Bull seat this year, has grabbed eyeballs after his positive start to the season. The 2025 calendar is important for him as his contract with Racing Bulls is set to expire by the end of the year.

VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies apologized to Yuki Tsunoda after strategy mishap in Australia

Yuki Tsunoda with VCARB boss Laurent Mekies - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda lost his opportunity to score points in Australia last week as his team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, got the strategy wrong. They put him out on track on slick tires under wet conditions. His pit stop for intermediate tires happened much later compared to the rest of the grid, and Tsunoda ended up losing his position, finishing P12.

Meanwhile, VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies revealed that the team apologized to Tsunoda after the race. Talking to Motorsportweek, Mekies said:

“Yuki was performing very strongly until the rain returned. There is nowhere to hide; we got our last call wrong, and it cost us very dearly today. For this we apologize to Yuki; the gamble to keep him out didn’t pay off, but it’s part of the harshness of motorsport."

While Yuki Tsunoda had a strong weekend in Australia, Liam Lawson, whom Red Bull chose over the Japanese driver for their second seat, crashed during the race, leading to a DNF.

