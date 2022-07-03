Rain during 2022 F1 British GP means 'it's Verstappen time,' feels Red Bull

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko predicted the qualifying session of the British GP to be a Max Verstappen show if the conditions were wet. While the Dutchman was set to clinch pole, Carlos Sainz pipped him in the final moments of an exciting rain-drenched qualifying session.

Speaking to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, Marko said:

“Then it’s [Max] Verstappen time. Unlike everyone else, Max doesn’t need an acclimatisation phase. He goes out and is a second faster right off the bat. Max won’t ask for rain because Silverstone isn’t fun then, but if it is, we know we have the best wild card.”

Praising the Dutchman’s rain skillset, Marko revealed that he was one of the few drivers who could deliver straight away without any extra lap to acclimatize himself to a wet track. The Red Bull advisor predicted that if Silverstone had wet conditions, it was a guarantee that Verstappen would dominate the show.

The reigning world champion did dominate the qualifying session until he was interrupted by yellow flags on his penultimate lap, giving Sainz the edge to outqualify him and clinch pole position for the race. However, Marko revealed that most of the tracks suit the Red Bull track apart from Barcelona, which was also a circuit where the Dutchman claimed victory.

Reflecting on last year’s memories of the Silverstone race, Marko said:

“Last year we had a good cushion before Silverstone, after Budapest it was all gone. That can happen quickly. But we were capable of winning everywhere this year except Barcelona, and that makes us optimistic.”

Red Bull believes Max Verstappen is one of the drivers who can deliver better under pressure

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that one of the reigning world champion’s rare qualities is that he can perform better under pressure. Praising Verstappen’s mental strength, the Austrian revealed that Verstappen always thinks ahead when he is in the race and knows how to judge his moves on track.

Revealing some of the the 24-year-old driver's rare qualities, Marko said:

“Max can deliver incredibly under pressure and always keeps track of the race, when to drive where, so that tyres and brakes stay alive. He’s incredibly strong mentally. The corner he has completed at the limit is immediately a thing of the past for him, he is always one step ahead in his head, immediately at the next corner. And despite his young age and his sporting and financial success, he is extremely down-to-earth.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



Congrats It was quite a tricky Qualifying with the rain, but to be on the front row here is good for us. Tomorrow is when it really counts and we have a good race car. So we'll be there

While Max Verstappen is placed second on the grid for the British GP, his immediate title rivals Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are in the second row placed third and fourth, respectively. The Dutchman will have to have a clean getaway at the start to overtake Carlos Sainz and keep his two rivals at bay.

