Rain at Silverstone? Weather forecast for the 2025 F1 British GP

The F1 calendar heads to its home in Silverstone to hold its annual British GP this weekend. The race has been on the world championship calendar ever since its start when it hosted the inaugural race in 1950.

The 2025 edition of the British GP marks the 75th anniversary of the championship and will be a special one for the sport and the fans alike. However, it can become even more special if home hero Lando Norris can secure his maiden victory in Silverstone this weekend and make it back-to-back race wins for the first time in his career.

Britain, similar to other Western European countries, is currently going through a heatwave with temperatures crossing 30°C regularly. The recently concluded Austrian GP saw track temperatures rise above the 55°C mark during the race.

However, as per Weather.com, there might be some relief for the fans in the grandstands as it is predicted that the rain showers might hit the track this weekend, with the conditions remaining on the slightly cooler side. Below is the weather forecast for the 2025 British GP:

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Cloudy skies throughout the day.

Temperature: 25°C / 78°F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Overcast conditions with a threat of rain.

Temperature: 22°C / 72°F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 30%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Showers are expected during the main race.

Highest temperature: 20°C / 68°F

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri share their thoughts on British GP crowd this weekend

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shared their thoughts on the British fans, given that the majority would be supporting the former for the race victory this weekend.

In the post-race press conference in Austria, the pair were asked if they were ready for possibly hostile British fans.

To this, Norris replied:

"I certainly hope that part's not going to happen. The British fans are normally very accepting for all of us and especially for us as McLaren. So I think the first point should be for all the fans to embrace everyone and to support everyone."

On the other hand, Piastri admittedly claimed that he was expecting not to get the lion's share of the support, adding:

"A couple of years ago, they were chanting my name in the crowd, so that was unexpected. I'm not sure I'll quite get that again, which is fair enough. I feel like the fans in general this year have been a bit nicer to us."

"We didn't even have Max Verstappen fans booing us today, so that was a nice change. I'm expecting there to be a lot more Lando fans than me fans, but that's fair."

British GP is arguably the most anticipated race of the F1 calendar given the majority of the teams have their bases close to Silverstone.

