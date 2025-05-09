"Ralf Schumacher b***hing about Lewis Hamilton? No way": F1 Fans react to the German former driver's criticism of the Ferrari driver

Fans retaliated as Ralf Schumacher commented on Lewis Hamilton's radio messages during the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix. He mentioned that the Ferrari driver's tone was "off the mark."

The Miami GP came to a disappointing end for Hamilton as he struggled with the car's pace and the team's late calls to switch their drivers when the Briton was on the softer tire compound. It had been a difficult weekend for the Scuderia in terms of competitiveness, and the race finished with Charles Leclerc in P7 and Hamilton just below him in P8.

Hamilton's radio messages were broadcast multiple times during the race. He sounded frustrated as the team took a long time to switch their cars after he pitted for the medium tires, asking the team to "have a tea break" while they decided to swap. Commenting on the situation after the race, Hamilton mentioned that some of his comments were "sarcasm."

"I could have said way worse things on the radio. You hear some of the things others have said in the past, some of it was sarcasm," he said (via Planet F1).

However, German former driver Ralf Schumacher didn't sound too impressed with Lewis Hamilton's remarks. He stated that his comments were "off the mark," and that he shouldn't mention that it was sarcasm, but apologize.

"'Mi, mi, mi’ Hamilton, that was somehow off the mark," Schumacher said (via PlanetF1). "If you really want to get past, that’s one thing, he was faster at the time. But then give it back without a fight. And afterwards, I don’t pretend that I meant it sarcastically. Instead, I just say that I’m sorry."

Fans, however, were not impressed with the former driver's remarks. Social media erupted in support of Hamilton, with comments against Ralf Schumacher taking the stage.

"Ralf bi*ching about Lewis? No way....."

"Who cares what little Ralphy thinks," wrote a fan.

"Can we PLEASE STOP 🛑 giving Ralf a platform or stop putting a microphone in his face ! Geezus," another fan mentioned.

Despite the criticism, there were also some comments in Schumacher's support, and others mentioned that Lewis Hamilton calling out Ferrari during the race might have a positive impact on the team's decision-making abilities.

"Not a RS fan but he is right," a fan wrote.

"I don’t understand the backlash on this. Maybe Lewis calling out Ferrari on live worldwide coverage will shock some sense into them," another fan claimed.

Ralf Schumacher claims Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's "relationship is tarnished" after Miami

Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season, but the team has failed to deliver. They were in contention for the World Championship at the end of the 2024 season, but have fallen out of place to even challenge for a single race victory. Although Hamilton did manage to clinch the victory during the Sprint in China earlier, that has been his only highlight with the team so far.

Moreover, the race in Miami pushed the team further back on the grid as they suffered from a lack of pace. Amidst this, Lewis Hamilton's radio messages became the highlights.

However, Ralf Schumacher feels that those communications would have had a negative impact on Hamilton's relationship with the team.

"The people at Ferrari have now got to know Hamilton a bit internally," he added. "Of course, the relationship is tarnished by such actions. That will stick and he has to know that himself. "There is now a need for clarification, and it will definitely be discussed – especially internally, how to deal with it in the future."

Schumacher also claimed that Hamilton's "demands" don't match his current performance.

"His clear words on the radio and his demands don’t match his performance at the moment. And it doesn’t matter how many times he was World Champion. He may have been closer to Leclerc, but I think he should keep the ball a little flatter at the moment."

So far, it has been a difficult season for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton. Although he is said to be facing issues with adapting to the car, it remains doubtful if his performance would improve over the length of the season. Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has had better performances in multiple races.

