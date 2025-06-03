Ralf Schumacher floats wild Red Bull exit clause theory behind Max Verstappen's controversial incident with George Russell

Ralf Schumacher has questioned whether Max Verstappen crashed into George Russell on purpose at the Spanish Grand Prix, because the Dutchman wanted to finish as low as possible. This comes in response to rumors floating around the reigning F1 champion, and the potential exit clauses in his contract, which may insentivise him to remain outside of the top 3 in the drivers' standings come the summer break.
Many suggestions have been going around about Max Verstappen and the potential exit clause in his Red Bull contract. One of these suggests that the driver will be unable to trigger the exit clause in his contract if he is in the top three of the drivers' championship come the summer break.
This reported clause was discussed as a potential reason for Verstappen's move on George Russell by Sky Sports Germany after the Spanish GP, and pundit Ralf Schumacher admitted that it is plausible that Verstappen would crash to deliberately stop himself from scoring the maximum possible points.
"You have to pay attention now, if there is such a clause, why do such things suddenly happen? And why do you get a punishment that is so unnecessary? It can also be that when you have made the decision for yourself, you no longer want to make sure that it is so," said Schumacher. [via BILD]
Speaking about Verstappen's move prior to this discussion, Schumacher said on Sky Germany:
“His behaviour is a pity, he doesn’t need that as a four-time World Champion," [via PlanetF1]
Schumacher also stated that Verstappen's actions could potentially also be down to the frustration of him not being able to compete with the McLarens in the world championship. The 49-year-old also wondered whether Verstappen has realized that Red Bull's updates are not working to bring him closer to the cars infront of him.
Christian Horner dismisses Ralf Schumacher’s theory on Max Verstappen's incident with George Russell
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed Ralf Schumacher’s suggestion that Max Verstappen may have collided with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix to potentially activate an exit clause in his contract. The Briton has branded the theory as "nonsense" and highlighted his driver's commitment to racing and winning.
Speaking to German outlet BILD, Horner made multiple savage remarks in response to Schumacher's statement about Verstappen.
"This theory is the biggest possible nonsense. I haven't heard anything so stupid in a long time," said Horner.
"Max is a racer through and through. He always wants to win and would never act like that." he added.
Verstappen currently sits third in the drivers' standings and is now 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri. The 27-year-old still has a 26-point buffer behind him to George Russell in P4, though.