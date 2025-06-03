Ralf Schumacher floats wild Red Bull exit clause theory behind Max Verstappen's controversial incident with George Russell

Ralf Schumacher has questioned whether Max Verstappen crashed into George Russell on purpose at the Spanish Grand Prix, because the Dutchman wanted to finish as low as possible. This comes in response to rumors floating around the reigning F1 champion, and the potential exit clauses in his contract, which may insentivise him to remain outside of the top 3 in the drivers' standings come the summer break.

Ad

Many suggestions have been going around about Max Verstappen and the potential exit clause in his Red Bull contract. One of these suggests that the driver will be unable to trigger the exit clause in his contract if he is in the top three of the drivers' championship come the summer break.

This reported clause was discussed as a potential reason for Verstappen's move on George Russell by Sky Sports Germany after the Spanish GP, and pundit Ralf Schumacher admitted that it is plausible that Verstappen would crash to deliberately stop himself from scoring the maximum possible points.

Ad

Trending

"You have to pay attention now, if there is such a clause, why do such things suddenly happen? And why do you get a punishment that is so unnecessary? It can also be that when you have made the decision for yourself, you no longer want to make sure that it is so," said Schumacher. [via BILD]

Ad

Speaking about Verstappen's move prior to this discussion, Schumacher said on Sky Germany:

“His behaviour is a pity, he doesn’t need that as a four-time World Champion," [via PlanetF1]

Schumacher also stated that Verstappen's actions could potentially also be down to the frustration of him not being able to compete with the McLarens in the world championship. The 49-year-old also wondered whether Verstappen has realized that Red Bull's updates are not working to bring him closer to the cars infront of him.

Ad

Christian Horner dismisses Ralf Schumacher’s theory on Max Verstappen's incident with George Russell

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner during the Spanish Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed Ralf Schumacher’s suggestion that Max Verstappen may have collided with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix to potentially activate an exit clause in his contract. The Briton has branded the theory as "nonsense" and highlighted his driver's commitment to racing and winning.

Ad

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Horner made multiple savage remarks in response to Schumacher's statement about Verstappen.

"This theory is the biggest possible nonsense. I haven't heard anything so stupid in a long time," said Horner.

"Max is a racer through and through. He always wants to win and would never act like that." he added.

Verstappen currently sits third in the drivers' standings and is now 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri. The 27-year-old still has a 26-point buffer behind him to George Russell in P4, though.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More