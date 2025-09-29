Ralf Schumacher hands nephew Mick Schumacher a gloomy verdict on F1 dead-end

Mick Schumacher was sacked by the Haas F1 team at the end of the 2022 season after only a couple of seasons with the team. Despite being linked to multiple teams over the last few years, Michael Schumacher’s son hasn't returned to F1 since. Amid this, Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher came out with a gloomy F1 dead-end verdict.

Following Haas F1 team's decision to let go of Mick Schumacher, the German was signed by Mercedes' F1 team as a reserve driver. Soon after, Mick joined the Alpine stable and has been driving in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for the French team.

Earlier this year, Mick Schumacher was linked to the Cadillac F1 team. With the newest F1 team weighing their options, Team Principal Graeme Lowdon suggested that Schumacher was one of the drivers on the list. However, the team came out about a month ago and announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their driver lineup for 2026.

GP Emilia - Romagna 2022"Formula 1 Rolex Grandprix van MADE in Italy" - Source: Getty

With the options closing for a 2026 drive, Ralf Schumacher came out and warned Mick about an F1 dead end, while also pointing to the young talent currently racing in F2, and hungry to make it to F1. The former F1 driver said,

“He’s been out of Formula 1 for a few years now, you can already say he’s running out of time. And you shouldn’t forget, there are already some younger drivers from Formula 2, for example Alex Dunne (19) or Arvid Lindblad (18), both of whom have a good chance of making it to Formula 1 in the near future.” (via t-online)

“It doesn’t get any easier for Mick, it has to be said. Statistically speaking, it’s getting harder and harder for Mick, you have to be honest. The longer he is out, the less likely he is to return,” he added

Mick Schumacher will be testing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

Mick Schumacher on return to single-seater open-wheel racing ahead of the IMS test

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing came out and announced that Mick Schumacher will be participating in a private test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on October 13, 2025. It'll be the German's first time driving an American open-wheel racing series car. Speaking about the IndyCar test and the possibility of racing in the series, he said,

“Sportscars has been fun, [but] single-seaters is something I burn for and I love, and I am excited to get back into it. IndyCar has some great talent, and you can see that the races are pretty fun and there are a lot of battles going on. Also, lots of guys out there I have raced against in the junior formulae, and it will be interesting to see them.”

Devlin DeFrancesco reportedly has a performance-based clause in his contract, and Mick Schumacher can possibly replace him at RLL going into the 2026 season.

