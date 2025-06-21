Ralf Schumacher picks surprise contender as Fred Vasseur's successor at Ferrari

With rumors suggesting that Fred Vasseur's stay at Ferrari could be under threat, the paddock has been looking for potential candidates for the team principal role. While many have reckoned that Antonello Coletta could be his potential successor, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has picked Andreas Seidl as a contender for the role at Maranello.

Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto at Ferrari in 2023 after the Italian giant failed to build a championship fight, despite having a car that could take on the Red Bull head-to-head. After the Frenchman joined the team, Ferrari scored the sole non-Red Bull win of the 2023 season and claimed another five victories in 2024 en route to second place.

However, being the runners-up is never enough at the Italian giant. With the team suffering a torrid start to the 2025 season, questions have been raised over the 57-year-old's job security in Maranello. Ahead of the Canadian GP weekend, the noise around his future became even louder, which led many in the paddock to list out the potential candidates for the role at the Scuderia.

Meanwhile, Schumacher shared his take and revealed how he would choose the former Sauber CEO and McLaren team principal to replace Vasseur on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast (via GPBlog):

"If I had to choose today, I would take Andreas Seidl. But Andreas Seidl can't do it alone. He needs structure around him."

The speculation around Vasseur ignited ahead of the Canadian GP weekend, but the team brought home a mediocre result at the checkered flag.

Fred Vasseur pointed out some positives for Ferrari from the Canadian Grand Prix

Fred Vasseur at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The scarlet duo finished fifth and sixth after the end of the 70 laps, as Charles Leclerc appeared as the lead car yet again. Though the SF-25 was nowhere near the performance of Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren on the race weekend, Fred Vasseur shared some positives from the race weekend.

Reflecting on the Scuderia's performance at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve, the Ferrari supremo said (via Ferrari):

"We have to take some positives from the weekend, starting with our pace in quali. Yesterday Charles had the fastest first sector before having to abort the lap and our race pace is not far off the quickest, but when you don’t put everything together you find yourself in traffic. I am sure we will get a break soon, we just need a clean weekend. If we put everything together we can do it."

On the other hand, the next F1 race weekend will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on June 29. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are former winners at the track and would be hoping for a better turnout at the European race weekend.

