  • Ralf Schumacher questions Lance Stroll's upbringing as he criticizes the latter's post-British GP comments

Ralf Schumacher questions Lance Stroll's upbringing as he criticizes the latter's post-British GP comments

By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 18, 2025 13:30 GMT
Ralf Schumacher questions Lance Strol
Ralf Schumacher questions Lance Strol's upbringing in personal attack. [Images via Getty]

Ralf Schumacher has raised questions over Lance Stroll's "upbringing," while criticizing the Canadian driver's statement after the British Grand Prix. Stroll had labeled his Aston Martin as "the worst piece of sh*t" he had ever driven after the race at Silverstone.

Stroll drove a brilliant race at the British GP, showcasing his talent in wet conditions yet again. The Aston Martin man was up in the podium places after a brilliant strategy decision by his team left him with the right tires at the right time.

However, Stroll ended the race in P7. Despite what was still a strong result, the 26-year-old branded his AMR25 as "the worst piece of sh*t I have ever driven" after the race.

Speaking on the Sky Deutschland Backstage Pitlane podcast, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher criticized Stroll for his words, questioning his "upbringing." The 50-year-old also urged Stroll to apologize to his team.

"I would hope that at the next race he goes and apologizes. It’s just a shame, unspeakable, and it indicates a poor upbringing. I don’t know what movie he thinks he is in, but such statements diminish his own results," said Schumacher.
"These are important points, after all. One mustn’t forget: These are also important bonuses for the mechanics and the like," he added.
Stroll made a damning statement after the race, suggesting that Sauber had a much quicker car than Aston Martin at Silverstone. He also appreciated his team's brilliant strategy call and mentioned that P7 was a good result for the team after the race.

Ralf Schumacher compliments Lance Stroll after his race at Silverstone

Lance Stroll after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Ralf Schumacher admitted that Lance Stroll can "fundamentally" drive an F1 car, after his strong display in wet conditions at the British GP. The German also admitted that he has often been too critical of Stroll in the past.

Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Schumacher reflected on Stroll's performance at Silverstone.

"We are often criticized for being too harsh on him, and maybe we are sometimes. But you could see, in these conditions, you have to be able to drive a car. And he can, fundamentally," said Schumacher.
"How good, how bad – that's a bit difficult to say. Alongside Fernando Alonso, who may be of a certain age but is still doing a good job. So, big compliments to the whole team," he added.
Lance Stroll sits 12th in the 2025 F1 Drivers' standings, with 20 points. He has four more points than veteran teammate Fernando Alonso, who has been unlucky on more than one occasion this season.

However, the P7 finish in Great Britain was Stroll's first points finish in a main race since round two in China.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
