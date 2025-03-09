Rampant online abuse pushing Ayrton Senna's arch nemesis into shutting off social media 

Ayrton Senna's old nemesis Alain Prost is contemplating quitting social media after receiving incessant hate messages. He revealed that his rivalry with Senna is being depicted inaccurately in movies and series, which has caused him immense pain.

Senna, the three-time world champion, is popularly recognized as one of the greatest F1 drivers. Having won three titles in 1988, 1990, and 1991, the former legend lost his life in a tragic crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

During his legendary career, Ayrton Senna had many rivalries with several top drivers. However, a rivalry that stood out was with four-time champion, Alain Prost. The two were fierce rivals, and their battle is remembered as one of the fiercest in F1 history. In 1988 and 1989, the duo were teammates for McLaren, and this is where their rivalry peaked.

After Senna won the 1988 championship, Prost accused McLaren of favouring the former by giving him a better car. Moreover, during the 1989 Imola Grand Prix, Prost overtook Senna, which angered the latter as they reportedly had agreed to not fight with each other. Though their rivalry eventually began to subside after 1993, as Prost retired from the sport.

However, Alain Prost voiced his displeasure with how his rivalry with Senna is being depicted on the big screen. A biopic on Ayrton Senna's life was released in 2010, and in 2024, another web series was produced on his career.

In both the depictions, Prost alleged that he was wrongly shown as the villain, which seemingly resulted in him receiving online abuse. With online hate on the rise, Alain Prost is contemplating strict measures.

Talking to Planet F1, he said:

“I can’t not think about Ayrton, fortunately or unfortunately. For example, I’m considering turning off my Instagram because I get messages every day, really every day without exception – from time to time there’s a hateful one, that can happen. Indirectly, I’ve been living around this story for 30 years, and it will probably stay that way for the rest of my life."

He added that despite giving his everything to the F1 industry, his presence had been reduced to his rivalry with Senna.

Alain Prost slams the latest web series on Ayrton Senna

Alain Prost speaks about web series on Aryton Senna (Image Source: Getty)

Netflix produced a mini-series on F1 legend Ayrton Senna's life last year. The series titled 'Senna', aims to show the legendary career of the former driver and also share glimpses of his life and journey.

However, Alain Prost is dissatisfied with the makers of the series. He called the film fake and slammed the producers for fictionalizing the story.

Talking to RMC Motori last month, Prost said (via Crash.net)

"I'm sure Ayrton wouldn't like it, not least because it shows a lack of sensitivity. If you have to do something commercial, it's not nice to do it in Senna's name. I don't like it, and I don't accept it. The film claims his last message ‘I miss you Alain’ was fake. Well I think the film was fake."

Ayrton Senna's family was reportedly involved in the making of the six-part series.

