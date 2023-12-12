Ranked: Top 5 F1 races with the most overtakes

The 2023 F1 season will go down in the history books as a record-breaking one for Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the amount of success they achieved this year.

Hence, it would be easy for fans to consider this season as a boring one given the Austrian outfit's success and the lack of a championship battle. On the contrary, there was fierce competition for the remaining positions between the rest of the grid which produced some of the best racing the sport has seen in some time.

There were many races this year with quite a lot of overtaking on the track. Below is the list of five F1 races with the most number of overtakes:

#1 Zandvoort (112)

#2 Las Vegas (82)

#3 Abu Dhabi (60)

#4 Miami (52)

#5 Spain (49)

Alpine F1 driver reflects on his maiden podium with the team in Zandvoort

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly got his first podium for the team at the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break when he was promoted to the P3 slot at the end of the race owing to the 5-second penalty to Sergio Perez.

Gasly, who already had three podiums to his name, found himself in the podium-challenging positions owing to some great strategy calls by the team, including changing the tires during the rain in the last laps.

Speaking with F1.com after the race, the French driver said:

“It feels good! I must say, it feels good. Especially at the start of the season, I felt like we were pretty unfortunate on several occasions and we were like, ‘Okay, there’s nothing we can do, just keep pushing, focusing on ourselves, and improve what we can and what we have in our hands’. Today was an insane race, a lot of action, and a lot of calls. I called it on Lap 1 to box straight away."

He added:

"We had a great pit stop, great strategy, the pace was good, I could keep up and even pull away from the Ferrari and stay not too far from Fernando. It just got me very excited again. Fighting for these positions is obviously a lot more enjoyable. We had a small penalty, a five-second penalty, but luckily on the other side, Checo had the same penalty as well and it all worked out.”

Pierre Gasly was the faster driver between him and his teammate Esteban Ocon in the 2023 F1 season despite being his maiden season with the French team.