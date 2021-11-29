Ranking Lewis Hamilton's best overtakes of the 2021 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are separated by only eight points as F1 heads to the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. With both drivers usually starting out front, their scope for overtaking is limited. Despite that, Lewis Hamilton has pulled off some impressive passing maneuvers during the 2021 F1 season.

Hamilton overtook nine cars at the Brazilian Grand Prix, in what was one of the best performances of his career. The Briton is no stranger to overtaking, and has been known for his top-notch racecraft since his junior career.

Ranking Lewis Hamilton's best overtakes so far this season

Although Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen start out in front more often than not, the two possess the most competitive cars on the grid, giving them an edge when they need to overtake someone.

Here are some of Hamilton's best overtakes so far this season:

#3 Overtaking Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix saw a fantastic recovery drive by Lewis Hamilton after starting 10th on the grid. Max Verstappen was leading the race as Lewis Hamilton drove up through the field. On Lap 48, Hamilton caught up with Verstappen, who pushed him wide, raising eyebrows throughout the F1 community. On Lap 59, however, the Briton finally overtook the Dutchman, making the move stick with DRS and a much more powerful engine.

The move also signified a shift in championship momentum, with Lewis now seeming more in control.

#2 Overtaking Charles Leclerc at Silverstone

The legendary Copse corner at Silverstone is known for its high speeds, especially in modern, high-downforce F1 cars. On Lap 1 of the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided, causing the latter to hit the barriers with an impact of 51G. Later, Lewis Hamilton overtook race leader Charles Leclerc in the exact same corner, however, this time taking the proper inside line.

What makes this move stand out is the fact that Hamilton did not back off and was fully committed to overtaking the Ferrari at a corner which is not ideal for passing.

#1 Overtaking Lando Norris at Interlagos

The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix was full of controversy as Lewis Hamilton had his qualifying result disallowed ahead of the sprint race due to an issue with his DRS flap. However, the defending world champion took it on the chin and put on one of the best drives of his career, passing 15 cars to finish fifth.

Going into the final lap of the race, the Briton was gaining on fellow British driver Lando Norris as they came flying across the start-finish line. Hamilton seemed too far behind the McLaren to make the move into Turn 1, but he somehow barreled down the inside and successfully outbraked Norris.

