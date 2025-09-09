  • home icon
  "Real Men doing Real Men things": Fans react to Max Verstappen paying a visit to Italy's pizzeria run by autistic people

"Real Men doing Real Men things": Fans react to Max Verstappen paying a visit to Italy's pizzeria run by autistic people

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 09, 2025 13:59 GMT
Fans react as Max Verstappen pays a visit to pizzeria run by autistic people during the Italian GP weekend [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@pizzaut_official]
Fans react as Max Verstappen pays a visit to pizzeria run by autistic people during the Italian GP weekend [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@pizzaut_official]

Fans online have lauded Max Verstappen for paying a visit to the PizzAut pizzeria members in the F1 paddock at the Italian Grand Prix. The pizzeria that is run by people with autism served over 2000 pizzas in the paddock throughout the race weekend at Monza.

Max Verstappen seemed to be one of the crowd favourites during the Italian GP weekend as the fans sang his name after the Dutchman claimed the victory at Monza. While the driver impressed with his third win of the 2025 season, he has now also endeared himself to the fans even more.

After his win at Monza, the reigning F1 world champion paid a special visit to the PizzAut pizzeria members who were present at the Italian GP this year. This pizzeria is operated by people with autism and was responsible for cooking over 2000 pizzas during the Italian GP weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

They themselves revealed that Verstappen visited them to meet members of the team, and also shared a selfie with him via an Instagram post.

Fans online have shared their reaction to this, with many praising the 4x world champion for his wholesome act after the race on Sunday.

"Real Men doing Real Men things , Awesome MAX 🙏👍🇺🇸," said one fan.
"Every day Max Verstappen seems to exude more class and humility , he’s a legend in so many ways," said another user.
"kudos to max love to see this sort of things as im autistic myself😍," said another fan.
Here are some more reactions:

"Things you won't see on Sky News," claimed another user.
"max you are so dear to me," wrote another fan.
"What a dude!!!!," exclaimed another user.
Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for the Italian GP as he broke the record lap time at Monza, becoming the man with the quickest lap in F1 history by average speed. He then kept the McLaren boys at arm's length throughout the race to claim a 66th career win.

Max Verstappen claims the RB21 was more consistent during the Italian GP weekend

Max Verstappen celebrates his victory at the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen celebrates his victory at the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking after his win at the Italian GP on Sunday, Max Verstappen claimed that his Red Bull RB21 seemed to be more consistent during the race weekend. The driver has previously admitted that his car has been on a knife-edge and difficult to drive during the 2025 season.

Speaking during the post-race press conference, Verstappen reflected on the "behaviour" of his RB21.

"The car was doing a little bit more what I liked. It just seems like this weekend has been another step forward with the behavior of the car and that also then shows in the race, I think," said Verstappen. [via Sky Sports]
"So that was a big positive for us. Then, of course, we did a bit more of a normal strategy, you know, medium-hard," he added.
Verstappen then admitted that his 20-second gap to Lando Norris in P2 looked better than it was as McLaren opted for a different tire strategy during the race, which was to stay out as long as possible in the hope of a safety car.

During the first stint of the race, Verstappen had managed to pull a 6-second gap on Norris, as he seemed consistently quicker than the McLaren drivers.

Samyak Sharma

