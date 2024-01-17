"Really wiped the entire profile for the livery to barely change": Fans react to McLaren's livery reveal for the 2024 F1 season

While all the F1 teams were announcing their car launch dates, McLaren went out and straightaway revealed their 2024 F1 car's livery on their official social media platforms. Although McLaren was teasing the car launch through some cryptic pictures and videos, no one expected the team to simply reveal the livery so soon.

The livery looks somewhat similar to last year's, with black and orange being the primary colors. However, the small hints of blue that were in the 2023 livery have now been removed, and the overall look of the livery is more stealthy, with less orange color and more exposed carbon fiber areas. Sponsors like OKX and Velo are also shifted around the car.

Of course, the surprise McLaren livery reveal took the F1 fanbase by surprise. Many flocked to the posts and reacted to the new paint job. Several people pointed out how McLaren wiped its entire Instagram profile just to reveal a new car livery that looked almost similar to last year's. They discussed that the livery is almost the same, without any major changes.

On the other hand, some expressed their delight in seeing the new livery. They also realized that the hint of blue color was gone, which was appreciated by many as well.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Really wiped the entire profile for the livery to barely change," one fan wrote.

"THIS LOOKS SO INSANE WHAT THE HELL," another chimed in.

Lando Norris' positive assessment of McLaren's development for the 2024 F1 season

A few months ago, Lando Norris claimed McLaren was on the right track for 2024. The team started the 2023 F1 season extremely poorly but was able to bounce back to the top half of the table after a major upgrade package.

Coming into 2024, Norris feels McLaren's observations from 2023 and new team members will greatly help it push forward.

When asked by Sportskeeda about the next season, he replied:

"Yeah, I am very excited. I mean, the thing is, you know, if we’d just started the season, how we were in the middle, with P2 in the constructors and P2 in the drivers. I know its not that and doesn’t always work like that. But we are on the right track, and that's just what I'm trying to say."

"We have had some new hirings, and the guys coming in will be coming in 2024. So not everything they can bring to us we can have on the car straight away, but some things that we already know now and we’ve learnt over the four, five, six months," Norris added.

McLaren managed to secure fourth place in the 2023 F1 constructors' championship with 302 points.