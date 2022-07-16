"Reason #30495 to love Kimi Raikkonen" - F1 fans react to an adorable video of Iceman feeding a dog some water in the heat

There aren't many F1 drivers as universally loved as Kimi Raikkonen. The last Ferrari world champion seems to make it to the news every time he makes a public appearance. It was his uncanny ability to be quirky in his own way that endeared him to so many fans.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, the Finn was seen emptying his cup of ice cream, filling it with water, and giving it to a dog that was locked in a car. As soon as the video surfaced, Raikkonen fans stormed the post with some great reactions, showing how much the Iceman is missed in the sport!

Here are some of the reactions to the new Raikkonen video that surfaced on the internet:

“Kimi takes the time to empty his icecream cup to put water inside, to give water to a poor dog in heat, the dog was locked in the car…”

"Reason #30495 to love Kimi Raikkonen"



“Reason #30495 to love Kimi Raikkonen”

“Love Kimi. I hope the dog was okay & that the owner came to their flipping senses.”

“Kimi just doing what he thinks best and logic. miss seeing him driving in F1”

“He didn’t do it for the publicity, as soon as he saw the camera he looked away”

“Thank you @Kimi7iceman #bwoah you know that it is hot and the dog guy was thirsty and I have it some water so what is the big deal you all are making of this I am human too (now read in one breath and no punctuation) #kimi4president”

“Should have broken the window and rescued the dog. Owner should be put in the car wearing a fur coat,with windows slightly down, see how they cope with the heat. Then prosecuted for the sake of the dog. Thanks Kimi for what you did”

“Where is this? get police fire brigade rspca,smash the windows, but it’s not easy to do as my found out when locked his keys in his car”

“Are we ignoring the fact the person filming knows there’s a dog stuck in a hot car and is just recording people instead of doing something about it”

Kimi Raikkonen has always been an endearing figure

Kimi Raikkonen has always been an endearing figure for his unique take on things and his ability to do things his way. The Finn was not your normal bread and butter F1 driver who is very "textbook" in his way. He was more of a wildcard, extremely fast, and one of the best talents to have ever graced the sport.

Kimi Räikkönen #bwoah @Kimi7iceman “Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing.” - 8 years ago today “Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing.” - 8 years ago today https://t.co/RnCszIpvnU

One of Raikkonen's most standout moments was him shouting "leave me alone, I know what I'm doing" on the radio en route to his win in the 2011 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. There aren't many that are cut from the same cloth, and the Finnish driver is sorely missed by the F1 fraternity.

