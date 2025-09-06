"Reason number 878328 as to why Ferrari don't deserve Charles Leclerc": Fans react to team opting against using Lewis Hamilton for a tow

Ferrari fans were left enraged as the team opted not to use Lewis Hamilton to give Charles Leclerc a tow down the main straight during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday (September 6). The Briton already had a five-place grid drop for the race, but still went out in front of Leclerc on his final run in qualifying.

Ad

Qualifying for the Italian GP was built up massively, especially as home favorites Ferrari showcased decent pace in practice ahead of the session. But it all went wrong for the team during qualifying, as the two drivers eventually ended up qualifying in P4 and P5 (P10 after Hamilton's grid drop).

A peculiar decision by the Italian team was spotted by fans and experts alike as they elected to send Charles Leclerc out ahead of Lewis Hamilton for their final run in qualifying, even though the latter has a five-place grid drop.

Ad

Trending

This decision enraged Ferrari and Leclerc fans who took to social media to share their frustration with the team's decision.

"Reason number 878328 as to why Ferrari don't deserve Charles. You have a driver with a 5 place grid pen and you don't use him to get a tow to benefit the driver in contention for pole," wrote one enraged fan.

Ad

kubicami @Rob_Kub88 Reason number 878328 as to why Ferrari don't deserve Charles You have a driver with a 5 place grid pen and you don't use him to get a tow to benefit the driver in contention for pole. Also, what the **** were those run plans? It's as if they've never taken part in quali before

Ad

"Ferrari you ****ing idiots why is Leclerc towing Hamilton?? Absolute disasterclass," said another user.

Cytrus 🍋 @cytrusf1 Ferrari you ****ing idiots why is Leclerc towing Hamilton?? Absolute disasterclass

Ad

"Literally ****** over Leclerc’s qualifying just so Hamilton would end up 10th on the grid, at the last weekend that matters for our season because this car is a piece of s***," said yet another fan.

Andy 🪿 @AndyGraham22 Literally ****** over Leclerc’s qualifying just so Hamilton would end up 10th on the grid, at the last weekend that matters for our season because this car is a piece of s***. We’re just wasting Charles’ best years and he loves this team too much to realise it.

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"No offense to Lewis but there is no universe where he qualified pole, 5 place grid penalty or not, so i have no ******* clue why they didn't just send him out to give leclerc a tow," said another user.

Weedconsumer @Tomcatter742S no offence to lewis but there is no universe where he qualified pole, 5 place grid penalty or not, so i have no ******* clue why they didnt just send him out to give leclerc a tow

Ad

"Lewis said he is ready to give a tow for Charles but ******* Ferrari lost their functioning braincell during q3," said another fan.

Juls🐩❤️🦓 @krapty12 Lewis said he is ready to give a tow for Charles but ******* Ferrari lost their functioning braincell during q3

Ad

In the end, Charles Leclerc was outqualified by Oscar Piastri in third by just 0.025 seconds, and by Lando Norris in second by just over a tenth of second. This means a tow from his teammate may well have meant that the Monegasque driver would have been on the front row in front of the Tifosi.

Pundit highlighted why Lewis Hamilton should give Charles Leclerc a tow during qualifying for the Italian GP

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

During the qualifying session at the Italian GP, F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer claimed that Ferrari should use Lewis Hamilton to give Charles Leclerc a tow, just moments before the final runs. The former racing driver claimed that it would have been worth the risk to potentially see a Ferrari on pole at Monza.

Ad

Speaking on F1TV commentary during the session, Palmer said:

"I think Ferrari have a chance to do it here, just because Lewis has the five-place grid penalty, without that he’s in contention as well."

"But with a five-place grid penalty, at very best he’ll be sixth. Leclerc could be pole at Monza in a Ferrari," he added.

But this did not end up happening in the end. Ferrari will feel like they missed an opportunity, especially since the invincible-looking McLarens also missed out on pole. Max Verstappen ended up securing his 45th career pole to the surprise of most people watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More