Red Bull addresses Honda's influence in Yuki Tsunoda's selection as Max Verstappen's teammate

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has shared that while Honda is 'happy' about Yuki Tsunoda's addition to the team, the company did not influence the decision, contrary to media reports. He also claimed that this move happening just before the Japanese Grand Prix was purely a coincidence.

It was announced on Thursday that Yuki Tsunoda will be joining Max Verstappen at the Red Bull team, replacing Liam Lawson after just two races. The Kiwi driver is going back down to the sister Racing Bulls team, as the junior Red Bull drivers complete the switch-around.

It has been rumoured that Honda and their financial backing of Tsunoda may have been one of the reasons why the switch was made, especially with the Japanese Grand Prix being the next event in the calendar.

During an interview with Motorsports Netherlands, which was published on Saturday, Marko was asked about the role Honda played in making Tsunoda's switch to the senior team a reality. In response, he said:

"That this happens just when Japan is the next race is coincidental. Of course Honda is happy with the decision, that's clear, but that has not been a decisive factor. Honda's involvement ends at the end of this year anyway." [translated via Safari]

When pressed further about Honda potentially making more money as a result of this driver switch, Marko said:

"That was not decisive and was not a reason to make this decision."

While the level of Honda's involvement in making the move happen is unknown, Red Bull is still embracing their partnership with the Japanese company, even though they are set to leave their side at the end of the season.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Austrian team is even going to run their special one-off White Honda tribute livery at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking their partnership and perhaps even the arrival of a Japanese driver on the team.

Helmut Marko claims Yuki Tsunoda wanted the Red Bull move to happen 'in silence'

Yuki Tsunoda with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko at the 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Helmut Marko has clarified that Yuki Tsunoda was 'contractually' obligated to accept the Red Bull seat, and could not just say no to the team. However, the Austrian man also claimed that Tsunoda expected this move to happen 'in silence.'

During the aforementioned interview, the Motorsports journalist asked Marko to clarify whether or not the contracts signed by the drivers give the Austrian team the freedom to change their drivers around whenever they want. Marko replied:

"Contractually, yes. But Yuki expected this to happen in silence one day. The only surprise is that this came so quickly"..

When asked if there was a minimum benchmark that Tsunoda would need to reach to keep his seat safe, Marko clarified:

"No, he doesn't have to be afraid. But don't forget, Liam Lawson qualified twice in twentieth. That's difficult."

Red Bull have made unpopularly ruthless decisions regarding their drivers in the past as well, as they replaced Pierre Gasly after just 12 races, and then his replacement Alex Albon after just one and a half seasons with the team.

This time around, the driver change came even quicker than anybody anticipated, with Liam Lawson getting merely two races before getting sacked.

