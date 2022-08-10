Red Bull admits 'Honda continues to take care of everything' when it comes to F1 engines

Contrary to expectations last season, Honda will continue its association with Red Bull beyond the 2023 F1 season as was previously stipulated. According to the initial commitment made by the Japanese brand, it would have left F1 at the end of the 2021 F1 season. This led to the inception of Red Bull Powertrains at Milton Keynes, transforming the team into one of the few operations that had everything under the same roof.

However, with Porsche expected to make its way to the sport at the start of the 2026 F1 season, Honda did not want any information from its power unit, which is the class of the field right now, to be leaked to the German manufacturer. Due to this, the company has extended its support to the team until the 2025 F1 season.

When questioned by motorsport.com about this, Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko revealed:

“Thank goodness there has been a change in mindset among the Japanese. In the original plan we should have run the engines ourselves from 2023. But then you also end up with spare parts and ninety percent of those suppliers are in Japan. Thank God that has now been reversed, otherwise it would have been technical, logistical and also language has really become a problem for us. Now Honda continues to take care of everything.’’

According to Marko, now the power units arrive completely from Honda in a seal and they can't be looked inside for the fear of any information leaking. Porsche is trying to secure concessions as a newcomer into the sport and for that, it is essential that the manufacturer does not have access to any information from the other engines. Helmut Marko said:

“Completely, yes. We get those engines sealed and can’t look inside them either. That is also important for our status as a newcomer in 2026.(Marko is referring to the concessions that Red Bull-Porsche wants to receive under the new engine regulations compared to Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault). The engine arrives in a box and if there is something wrong with it, only Honda people are allowed to work on the engine.’’

What is the purpose of the Red Bull Powertrain?

Helmut Marko revealed that Red Bull Powertrain would be put to use to work on the new power unit regulations for the 2026 F1 season. The system is in place and if Porsche does get the final green light, it won't have to start from scratch. He said:

“We are already talking about 300 employees and they are all working on the next engine regulation. If a new brand is added in 2026 [Porsche], then we can join forces. That new partner can then use all the facilities that we already have and that is of course a big plus. If there is a new brand, that is possible, immediately count on a factory with six test benches. In terms of facilities, we go for the best of the best.’’

Although the Red Bull-Porsche alliance seems to have a few question marks around it, the team is surely leaving no stone unturned to make it a success if it does come to fruition.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi