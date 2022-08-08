"They've been such a dominant team"- Red Bull feels Mercedes could 'pose a threat' later in 2022 F1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels Mercedes could pose a significant threat to the Austrian outfit later in the 2022 season. Horner expects the German team to fight back at tracks that suit the Mercedes setup.

Mercedes, the most dominant team in the turbo-hybrid era, has failed to build a car that could challenge Ferrari and Red Bull in 2022. While many have been surprised by the team's fall from grace, Christian Horner is confident in the Silver Arrows' ability to fight back in the latter half of the season.

Mercedes are yet to win a race in 2022, with Lewis Hamilton having come tediously close in the closing stages of the British GP. Nonetheless, the team has made a significant amount of progress since the beginning of the season. They've reportedly solved the porpoising issue that plagued their 2022 challenger.

Christian Horner told formula.hu:

"I think we're all surprised that Mercedes weren't as close or weren't setting the pace, because they've been such a dominant team over the years. But they're obviously working on their issues and it just shows how competitive it is. You can see they're getting closer to the action. I think, at certain circuits, they could well pose a threat later in the year."

Red Bull feels sorry their F1 title rivals, says Helmut Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claims that the team feels 'really sorry' for Ferrari in the 2022 F1 championship. The Italian outfit has arguably the fastest car on the grid, but has been plagued with strategic and reliability issues.

Ferrari's early-season dominance in 2022 seems to have fallen by the wayside. The team is nearly a hundred points behind its Austrian rival heading into the summer break. The Scuderia has struggled to keep up with Red Bull's strategic brilliance, much to the dismay of the Tifosi. However, it would seem as if the Italians' form has garnered sympathy from its main title rival.

When asked if he is enjoying his team's 2022 title fight compared to last year, Helmut Marko told Sport24:

“Yes, it has rarely been so much fun. Almost every weekend is a pleasure. Very different from last season, when everything was nerve-wracking. It's just a pity that Ferrari makes so many mistakes. They’re beaten below their value. We really feel sorry for them, but once again, they’ll be back. They have such a powerful car.”

However, with nine races still to be raced this season and 225 points still up for grabs (excluding sprint races and fastest laps), the Tifosi can remain hopeful of a change in luck for the Italian team.

