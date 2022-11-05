Red Bull advisor predicts 'it will be difficult to build a future together' if Mick Schumacher stays at Haas

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko feels Mick Schumacher might not remain at Haas for the 2023 F1 season. Marko feels that the way Guenther Steiner has publicly ridiculed Schumacher shows that the team has no confidence in the German and does not see a future with him.

Speaking to the media on the subject of Schumacher's future, Marko said:

"When you criticise your driver so openly, and that has happened a few times, it shows that no confidence within the team exists. Then it will be difficult to build a future together."

Recapping Mick Schumacher's second season in F1, Helmut Marko admitted that the driver started the season with far too many accidents. The Red Bull advisor, however, was complimentary of the German's second half of the season, where he scored points and has been the better Haas driver. Marko said:

"Judged from the outside, the first half of his season did not seem strong with many serious accidents and incidents resulting in a lot of damage. That of course has major consequences for the team. But on the other hand, there are good races in Britain and Austria. He managed to improve really well in the second half of the season, sometimes having some bad luck with unlucky Haas strategies and technical problems."

Nico Hulkenberg a perfect replacement for Mick Schumacher: Marko

Helmut Marko revealed that he felt Nico Hulkenberg could prove to be the perfect replacement for Mick Schumacher. The German veteran has always been a quick driver and proved himself earlier this season in his two races as a substitute for Sebastian Vettel. Marko said:

"If there were a great promise for the future, I would bet my money on it, but I don't see anyone who fits that profile. And for the team, it has a lot at stake. The difference between, for example, eighth or ninth place in the constructors' championship is a difference of 'X' number of millions in terms of prize money. That's why I think Haas are going for a veteran."

He further added:

"Hulkenberg has the right look and has already proven his worth. Without test kilometers, he has repeatedly jumped into the car as a test driver and in that role, he has always performed. That speaks for him. But for the team, the most important question will be: 'who can lead the team stably into the future?"

Meanwhile, rumors abound in the paddock that Nico Hulkenberg could effectively be making a return to the sport next season as a Haas driver, replacing Mick Schumacher.

