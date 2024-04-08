Red Bull aero chief Adrian Newey addresses questions about his future

Red Bull's aero chief Adrian Newey claims he will continue to be a part of the team until he enjoys it and the team wants him. The technical director joined the team in 2006 and has been a crucial part of the squad ever since.

After achieving success in the 1990s with Williams and McLaren, the 2000s were less fruitful for Adrian Newey. Having not won anything from 2000 onwards, he was thinking long and hard about his future and even considered retirement.

It was during this time that he was approached by Red Bull's Christian Horner, who wanted him to join the team and be a part of the squad from the beginning. From that point onwards, Adrian Newey never looked back. He first won a race with the team in 2009 and got the first title in 2010 as the team went on a four-year dominant run with Sebastian Vettel.

In 2024, Adrian Newey has built another rocketship in the form of RB20, the car has dominated three of the four races and is expected to win quite comfortably this season. There have been, however, questions about his future, with reports of the Red Bull aero wizard being approached by multiple teams.

In a recent interaction with RacingNews365, Newey was questioned about his future to which he responded,

“I enjoy [it]. Ever since I was 10 or so, certainly by 12, I wanted to be a designer - I don’t think I knew the word ‘engineer’ - in motor racing, and ideally, Formula 1. That's what I [put] all my teenage years towards. I managed to get that first job in motor racing when I graduated."

He added,

“I’ve hugely enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it. So I think as long as I continue to enjoy it and the team wants me then I’ll continue to do it for the moment and then we'll have to see in the future. I don't tend to plan too far forward.”

Red Bull's key hire reportedly approached by multiple teams

Since the start of the season and amidst reports of a rift inside Red Bull, there have been reports that Adrian Newey has been approached by the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and even Aston Martin.

Quite recently, there were also reports of Adrian Newey being offered a mega contract by Lawrence Stroll to move on from Milton Keynes (the Red Bull base) to Silverstone (Aston Martin). For now, though, it does appear that things have neutralized to a large extent.

Whether or not Newey makes a move to any other team will be interesting to see, considering he's been a part of the Red Bull setup for almost two decades, and moving on now at 65 years of age is a massive undertaking for anyone involved.