Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey missed the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP and here's why

Red Bull's victorious stint in Brazil was not attended by Adrian Newey as he was out partnering Ford's CEO in a classic race himself.

Max Verstappen had another winning streak in Brazil after taking the chequered flag in both the Sprint and the main race. Thanks to Adrian Newey's genius, the RB19 has proved to be one of the best cars in F1 so far.

While he is seen during most of the races throughout the season, his absence was noted in the latest race weekend. Newey was out dominating the Classic 24 at Daytona with Ford's CEO, Jim Farley. The race had over 200 participants in classic racing cars from the early years.

Talking to The Telegraph, Newey said:

"I think I will have done 16 races by the end of the year, which used to be a full season!"

Red Bull has so far won all but one race of the season, confirming them and Max Verstappen as world champions. Adrian Newey, known for his astonishing knowledge of aerodynamics, has been a big reason for the dominating car the team has. The RB19 might as well be one of his best creations in his long career.

Adrian Newey shares Red Bull engineers can now work without his presence

Being a core part of an F1 team is not an easy job and an ample amount of time has to be dedicated towards it, especially if it is a dominating team like Red Bull.

Adrian Newey, however, shared that only a part of his time is now pushed towards F1.

"It’s difficult to say exactly, but I would say roughly 50 per cent," he told The Telegraph.

Of course, his input in the team is essential during the development and race, but as he said, the team's engineering team is now well-versed in working without him being around. This gives Newey the time to invest his time in other things.

"I suppose I’m a bit of a maverick in as much as… I’ve managed to get to a situation now where it [the F1 engineering team] can operate procedurally without me, which allows me to be spoilt enough to be able to get involved in any area I feel like."

Coming to the end of this season, teams are still struggling to challenge Red Bull for a victory. Apart from Ferrari's triumph in Singapore, there has been no other occasion when a team looked in contention of winning. This has given the time for the team to look forward to their 2024 car, which will have Newey's 'magic' as well.