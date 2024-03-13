Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey still an integral figure among the F1 champions despite recent unrest rumors - Reports

Red Bull Racing's Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey will reportedly continue in his role with the reigning F1 champions, contrary to the rumors of him departing from the team due to the alleged power struggle.

Following their most dominant campaign in 2023, Red Bull's start to its current season was scarred after team principal Christian Horner was investigated for 'inappropriate behavior'. The grievance was later dismissed by the parent company on the eve of the season opener.

The conclusion to the investigation didn't calm the waters at Milton Keynes, as an internal power struggle between the Red Bull hierarchy became apparent to the public. The F1's budget cap and the power struggle threatened the future of its aero wizard Adrian Newey.

After being in attendance for the Bahrain GP and the Saudi Arabia GP, Newey was scheduled to miss the weekend in Australia. However, his scheduled absence sparked rumors that the 65-year-old would take a step back from his responsibilities with the F1 team and focus on the RB17 Hypercar project.

Contrary to that, motorsport.com recently reported that Adrian Newey is expected to continue in his current role and will not scale back his efforts. He is also expected to return trackside in the fourth race of the season: the Japanese GP.

Newey in Saudi Arabian GP

The legendary F1 designer joined forces with Red Bull in 2006 and has since been one of the key architects of the team's dominance, winning six Constructors' titles and seven Drivers' championships.

Currently, Adrian Newey is not involved in the day-to-day activities of the technical department, led by Pierre Wache. However, he is said to have had an influential and key role in the design of the recent challengers, since the introduction of the ground effect regulations.

Newey continues to oversee the development of the RB20, collaborating with the team led by Wache.

Red Bull team principal explains Adrian Newey's role within the organization

Christian Horner elaborated on Adrian Newey's role within the organization ahead of the 2024 season. The 50-year-old Red Bull team principal said that Newey is involved in many projects and the team's technical department was no longer reliant on him.

Horner said in an interview with Autosport:

"Adrian is a big part of this team and big part of what we've achieved. But of course, his role has evolved over the last few years and the technical team beneath him led by Pierre Wache, they're doing a wonderful job and so that they're not reliant on Adrian."

"He has the ability to come in, come out and work on other projects and I think that's part of the evolution of any team," he added.

Christian Horner drew a Football analogy, explaining that a dominant team had to continuously evolve to retain its winning form:

"Red Bull is a team that, we're stronger for having Adrian with us, but of course the rest of the team is evolving."