"That was the real thing that won Max this race"- Fans suspicious of a possible Red Bull-AlphaTauri controversy at 2022 F1 Dutch GP

The Red Bull-AlphaTauri conspiracy ran hot across F1 Twitter after the weekend.

Yuki Tsonuda's AlphaTauri broke down on the 48th lap of the 2022 F1 Dutch GP. Due to the incident, a virtual safety car was issued, providing race leader Max Verstappen with enough window for another pitstop. This ultimately helped him beat out both Mercedes.

This led to a wave of online anger and abuse, with insinuation of conspiracy theories and collusion between Red Bull and AlphaTauri. Fans seem to be pretty convinced about the same:

"Let's not let Merc's f*ckup distract from the very suspicious and at the least very inconsiderate behaviour of AlphaTauri- that was the real thing that 'won' Max this race. Full investigation needed. Singapore 08 wasn't "realistic" until it actually was."

"Getting ready for the Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri conspiracy theories to help Verstappen win."

"Why did Alpha Tauri send him back out? One for the conspiracy theorists this one"

"An Alpha Tauri causing a Saftey Car so a RedBull can get a free pitstop… … F1twt where are your conspiracy theories?"

"Nah okes, I’m suspicious. The conspiracy theorists in me is saying that Alpha Tauri is working with Red Bull. Because what just happened here"

"Look it's not a conspiracy, Alpha Tauri saw an opportunity to help their parent team and they took it. There was a genuine issue but instead of retiring him they sent him out. I think FIA should force RedBull to sell Alpha Tauri, because they literally run with 4 cars."

"Not a conspiracy theorist but Alpha Tauri just sacrificed Yuki for max."

Red Bull's Principal Strategy Engineer, Hannah Schmitz, also received a ton of hate online, with everyone pointing fingers at her for causing this to happen.

AlphaTauri denounce accusations of collusion with Red Bull

With all the slander just not seeming to come to a stop, AlphaTauri issued a statement condemning these accusations and conspiracy theories. They claim to have been totally fair throughout, respecting the sportsmanship.

“It is incredibly disheartening to read some of the language and comments directed at our team and towards Red Bull Racing’s head of strategy, Hannah Schmitz."

“Such hateful behaviour cannot be tolerated, and to entertain accusations of foul play is unacceptable, untrue and completely disrespectful towards both Hannah and us. We have always competed independently, fairly and with the highest levels of respect and sportsmanship."

"Yuki had a failure that the team didn’t immediately detect which caused him to stop on track. To suggest anything different is insulting and categorically incorrect."

The FIA also confirmed that the AlphaTauri driver had an issue with the differential in his AT03, resulting in his DNF.

