Red Bull is reportedly set to allow early release for sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to join Sauber as team principal this year. However, the team has apparently refused to negotiate an early release for strategy chief Will Courtenay, who signed a contract with McLaren last year.

The energy drink-based outfit appears to be taking proactive measures with its staffing, especially since the Constructors' championship fell apart last season. The Bulls were beaten not only by McLaren but also by Ferrari to finish P3 in the Constructors' standings.

Meanwhile, the Milton Keynes-based team saw a lot of changes in the 2024 season. Adrian Newey announced his departure, marking the end of a historic 20-year-old relationship. Moreover, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley followed in his footsteps to announce that he will be joining Sauber as team principal.

While his contract runs through July 2025, The Race reported that the Bulls have negotiated an early release for Wheatley. This will reportedly allow him to join his new team in the following few months. Sauber will be rebranded as Audi once the German automotive manufacturer completes a 100% takeover in 2026.

On the other hand, Red Bull has reportedly withheld the release of strategy chief Will Courtenay. McLaren agreed to terms with Courtenay to rope him in as sporting director.

However, the latter's contract with his current team runs through the middle of the 2026 season. While the Bulls were expected to negotiate an early release as they did in the case of Wheatley, The Race has claimed that the energy drink-based outfit has no interest in letting go of Courtenay anytime soon. He is likely to stay with Horner and Co. for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Moreover, as and when Will Courtenay eventually transitions to McLaren, Red Bull will apparently promote principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz to fill in his role.

Christian Horner insists Red Bull is prepared to tackle key departures

Red Bull Racing will see two key departures in 2025. Adrian Newey will move to Aston Martin, whereas Jonathan Wheatley will take over the role of team principal for Sauber.

However, despite crucial releases, the energy drink-based outfit's team principal, Christian Horner, claims that his team is ready to embrace the new phase. Talking to Racingnews365, he said:

"It is an evolution, but of course, there are headline names, and Adrian in particular has played a massive role in the success that we've achieved. But really, since 2014, when he nearly left to go to Ferrari, we had to be prepared for one day when he would either decide to retire or step away—and that day came [in 2024]."

"It is untapped potential in the others having to step up, which we've seen them doing, and they bring a renewed enthusiasm, determination, and commitment."

Horner also added that Red Bull will fill the key personnel's void through internal promotion instead of external hiring.

