Red Bull and Aston Martin among 4 teams summoned by the FIA over Haas' right of review request of the 2023 F1 US GP result

The FIA has summoned representatives from Red Bull, Aston Martin, and Williams, in response to a petition for a right of review of the United States Grand Prix filed by the Haas F1 team.

This development follows a contentious race in Austin, where numerous alleged track limit breaches went unpenalized.

Haas, in their request for a right to review, have cited the discovery of several instances where drivers exceeded track limits without facing consequences during the race. This has prompted a closer examination of the classification of the event.

The team representative from Haas is mandated to appear before the Stewards on Wednesday for a virtual hearing via video conference.

The hearing is structured in two parts. The initial phase will involve the presentation of evidence to determine if there exists a "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned," in accordance with Article 14.3 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

Should such an element be established, a second part of the hearing will be scheduled.

Haas requests review after Red Bull's Sergio Perez among other drivers broke track limits at COTA

This development arose after post-race analysis following the race at the Circut of the Americas revealed incidents where drivers breached track limits. It was either by cutting inside white lines at certain corners or by running wide out of others.

The drivers allegedly involved in these infractions are Alex Albon of Williams, Sergio Perez of Red Bull, and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.

According to reports from Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull's Sergio Perez had managed to evade penalties for exceeding track limits due to a flaw in the inspection process.

Turn 6 emerged as a focal point of controversy as post-race footage came to light. The visuals depicted the Red Bull driver consistently straying beyond the designated white lines. There were also instances where his car ventured as much as 20 centimeters off track.

The report suggested that electronic systems were not fully deployed. It led to the absence of definitive angles from onboard footage.

The FIA's decision to summon representatives from the teams in question suggests a strong effort to address the concerns raised by Haas. The outcome of this review could potentially propell the American outfit to a stronger position in the Constructors' Championship standings.

As the FIA prepares to move forward with this hearing, it remains to be seen what comes next following the proceedings and the potential impact it may have on the outcome of the 2023 F1 US Grand Prix.