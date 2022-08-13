Former F1 driver weighs in on Red Bull's 'strength' over Ferrari in 2022 F1 title battle

Red Bull's biggest strength in the 2022 F1 World Championship battle against Ferrari is their efficiency in tactics and management, according to former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Red Bull started the season with a slew of reliability issues but have since got their affairs in order to become the dominant force in the ongoing campaign.

After 13 rounds of racing, Red Bull lead the World Constructors' Championship standings convincingly with 431 points to their name so far with nine wins and 16 podiums divided between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. What is even more impressive is that Christian Horner and Co. have done all this despite not having the fastest car on the grid this year.

Ferrari have consistently had the fastest package but have been let down by reliability issues and a host of horrendous strategy calls, to put it kindly.

David Coulthard, who drove for Red Bull between 2005 and 2008, shared his thoughts on the disparity between the two teams this season during an interview with Motorsport's Dutch affiliate. The Briton said:

“Red Bull is a very strong team in terms of tactics and the efficiency of the management. That’s because the roles are very clearly divided there. It’s clear to everyone what Christian [Horner] does, what Jonathan Wheatley does and what the strategists do.”

Coulthard went on to add:

“I’ve seen teams and even been on teams where that was much more mixed up and the responsibilities were unclear. You might think this is crazy to hear, but with really big strategic decisions it was then often ‘oh no, this is so big and important, the team owner has to be involved in that.’ But no, if you have someone in charge of strategy, then you have to trust them - even at moments like this. You have to let them take the decision and support them afterwards, even if the decision doesn’t turn out well. At Red Bull, they understand that and do it very well. That has definitely been a strength in the title fight this year.”

Sergio Perez feels Red Bull still needs to 'keep pushing hard' to beat out Ferrari in 2022

Sergio Perez believes Ferrari are still faster than Red Bull in the 2022 F1 season and his team needs to keep pushing if they want to win the world championships.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit currently has a solid lead over Ferrari in the World Constructors' Championship. Meanwhile, Perez's teammate Max Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc by 80 points in the fight for the Drivers' title.

Perez, who is five points behind Leclerc in P3 in the World Drivers' Championship standings, feels the job is not done yet for his side in either title race.

In an interview with Motorsport, Perez opened up about his season so far. He said:

“I think it’s been a very good first half of the season, very complete, putting good races together, good results, of course good consistency. I think it’s there, and everything is open on the championship. We have to keep pushing. Ferrari has been a bit faster than us in the last couple of races, so we just have to keep pushing hard. Anything can happen.”

Horner and Co. currently hold a 97-point lead over Ferrari and will look to extend their advantage when they return to Spa-Francorchamps at the end of the month for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C