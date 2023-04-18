Red Bull boss addresses impact of losing Dan Fallows to Aston Martin

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reckons losing Dan Fallows to Aston Martin has given others the opportunity to take on more responsibility.

Fallows has been considered by many as the architect of Aston Martin's surge to the front of the grid this season. The engineer was the understudy of Adrian Newey for a long time and was poached by Silverstone-based Aston Martin a few years ago.

Talking about the impact of losing Fallows, Horner said that that it has given an opportunity for other members of the team to rise to the challenge. The Red Bull boss said that the team needs to look inwards and grow, telling Sky Sports:

"In the UK, you’ve got seven teams within probably a 50-mile radius, so inevitably there’s going to be competition. We’ve had a very low turnover of staff in our history at Red Bull, and it’s great that we’ve given talent a chance to develop and achieve great things."

He added:

“When they go to other teams, I’m pleased for Dan that he’s doing a good job, but his departure has given other engineers an opportunity, and everything is about evolution. The team we have now is even stronger than the one we had two years ago. We’re always looking inwardly and looking ahead.”

Adrian Newey isn't leaving Red Bull any time soon - Christian Horner

Addressing reports that Adrian Newey's contract was coming to an end, Horner clarified that the aero maestro was not going anywhere anytime soon. He said:

“There’s always going to be rumours in this paddock; that’s Formula 1. He’s such an important part of our team and popular part of our team. It’s great to have him with us for the long term but also to be involved in some of the things we’re now getting involved in.”

Newey has been a part of the Austrian outfit for more than a decade now. He has seen a lot of ups and downs with the team and in his career overall.

Before Red Bull, Newey worked with outfits like McLaren and Williams and tasted success. However, with none of them, Newey able to forge a partnership that lasted more than a decade.

